Unai Emery keen for Aston Villa to do well in FA Cup

Unai Emery is eyeing an end to Aston Villa’s wretched FA Cup record.

The 51-year-old immediately targeted silverware when he joined Villa from Villarreal in October and they host Stevenage in the third round on Sunday.

The FA Cup is Villa’s only chance of a trophy this season, although the club has not won a game in the competition since 2016.

After reaching the 2015 final – where they lost 4-0 to Arsenal – Villa’s only FA Cup win has been a 2-0 third-round replay victory over Wycombe seven years ago.

Defeats include a 3-1 home loss to Peterborough, a 4-0 thumping at Manchester City and last season’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United, but Emery is hopeful of a cup run this term.

“I like the cup competitions in Spain, in France and here in England,” said Emery, who won the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue twice with PSG.

“The FA Cup is a very good opportunity to try and do something in this way.

“On Sunday we are going to prepare for the match thinking the objective is to win the FA Cup, if we can progress then maybe.”

Young winger Kadan Young could be given his debut at some point against the League Two visitors.

The 16-year-old has been on the bench in two of Villa’s three games since the restart and Emery is keen to continue his development.

He said: “He’s a very good talent but he’s so young. I am like a father with him. I know the academy is very good here.

“They have very good coaches. Kadan is training with us every day but it is difficult to give him the responsibility on the pitch.

“I think it is good that he can stay with us, meetings, training every day and watching the match with us.”