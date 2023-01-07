Birthday celebrations kick-off for Salford boss Neil Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford boss Neil Wood was determined to enjoy his 40th birthday party after his side set it up perfectly by beating Northampton 2-1.

The three points – a first maximum points haul at home since August – was a real boost to Salford’s promotion hopes.

“I’ve got a big party booked for tonight (Saturday) so I’m going to really enjoy that now,” said Wood.

“I would have cancelled it if we got beat. Seriously, though, this was a really important win for us.

“We put a bit of pressure on ourselves in the second half – we had to defend well and really work hard.

“We took the blows, though, and secured a good three points. Ours is a bit of a crazy league at the moment. One defeat can send you back down to 11th or 12th. We just need to get that consistency going and keep it there.”

Wood also praised debutant keeper Alex Cairns, who recovered well after being at fault for the Cobblers’ goal in the first half.

Speaking about the midweek signing from Fleetwood, Wood added: “Mistakes can happen, especially when you look at some of the bobbles on our pitch.

“Alex is a top keeper, though. He’s very highly thought of in football circles, and he’ll bring us something both on and off the pitch.”

It was a pulsating opening 45 minutes at the Peninsula Stadium.

Ethan Galbraith struck for Salford from a rebound, before Sam Hoskins’ 16th goal of the season evened it up.

Salford led 2-1 at the break thanks to Conor McAleny’s predatory finish.

That’s the way it stayed, as the Cobblers lacked a cutting edge in the second period.

They suffered just a second defeat in 12 games, with boss Jon Brady seemingly unhappy with referee Robert Lewis’ performance, particularly in the second half.

“We knew how difficult the conditions were and the state of the pitch, but it was as though we didn’t really want to play the way we like to play in the first half,” said Brady.

“In the second half, though, we dominated the game.

“That first half performance was uncharacteristic of us, especially the goals we conceded, it was frustrating.

“We got our heads down in the second half and we pushed and pushed, but then decisions have gone against us.

“We had a goal that was ruled out for offside, and then there was a clear handball in the box.

“I believe they said on Sky that we should have been awarded a penalty for that. Then there was the nasty challenge on Josh (Eppiah) late on.

“On another day that could have been a red card. Today the referee didn’t even give a free-kick for it. It’s not an excuse, but when decisions like that go against you it’s heartbreaking.”