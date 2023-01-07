Simon Murray scores four as Queen’s Park enjoy emphatic win at Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Simon Murray scored four goals as leaders Queen’s Park stormed to a 6-0 victory at Cove Rangers.

Murray opened the scoring in the 12th minute before turning provider in the 30th minute for Jake Davidson to make it 2-0.

Murray added Queen’s Park’s third eight minutes later to put the game out of the hosts’ reach.

It took Murray just 17 minutes of the second half to complete his hat-trick before he added his fourth three minutes later to take his tally for the season to 15 league goals.

Grant Savoury then made it 6-0 in the 77th minute, condemning new boss Paul Hartley to a heavy defeat in his first game back at the Rangers helm.