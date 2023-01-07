Promise Omochere makes FA Cup history for Fleetwood and knocks out QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promise Omochere’s winner sent Fleetwood into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win at home to QPR.

Fleetwood had to come from behind but Omochere rifled in midway through the second half to knock the Sky Bet Championship side out.

Sam Field had broken the deadlock for QPR on 37 minutes, bundling in after Lyndon Dykes had helped on Ilias Chair’s ball into the box.

But the lead lasted three minutes as the unmarked Toto Nsiala headed in Danny Andrew’s corner to draw Fleetwood level.

The hosts had created the better chances before the goals, with Cian Hayes dragging an early effort wide and Omochere inches away from turning in Hayes’ dangerous ball across goal.

Admiral Muskwe should have sent the Cod Army into the break with a lead, but he blazed over in stoppage time after Carlos Mendes Gomes had sent him clear of the defence.

Muskwe fluffed a fantastic chance five minutes into the second half, when Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng parried Omochere’s shot straight to him. With the open goal gaping in front of him, he completely miscued his tap-in.

But Omochere produced a fine finish on the turn to give Fleetwood a deserved win and create one of the shocks of the third round.