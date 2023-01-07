Barrow produce stunning comeback to beat Mansfield and end winless run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow battled back superbly from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at promotion rivals Mansfield and replace them in the play-off spots.

Stephen McLaughlin put the Stags ahead on nine minutes. Harrison Neal brought down George Maris almost 25 yards out and McLaughlin’s free-kick found a way off a defender through the wall and, although he got a hand to it, goalkeeper Paul Farman was unable to keep it out.

On 25 minutes, the home side doubled that advantage as George Ray was caught in possession by Stephen Quinn some 30 yards out and, robbing him of the ball, the veteran midfielder sped clear to slot home low under Farman.

But, against the run of play in the first added minute, Billy Waters had a cross blocked wide on the left but then curled the follow-up round everyone and inside the far post from a tight angle to halve the arrears.

Interval sub Josh Gordon then made a quick impact as he levelled with a close-ranger header on 49 minutes from Tyrell Warren’s cross from the right.

The comeback was complete on 77 minutes as Warren’s firm cross from the right was turned into his own net by Oli Hawkins at the near post to seal Barrow’s first win in six attempts.