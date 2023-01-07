Nicke Kabamba snatches Barnet late point at home to Gateshead

Nicke Kabamba rescued a point for Barnet with a late equaliser against Gateshead to draw 1-1.

A point each saw the Bees stay fifth in the National League table, while the Heed drop back into the relegation zone.

Barnet threatened early on and Gateshead goalkeeper James Montgomery made a good save to deny a long-range effort from Harry Pritchard.

Danny Elliott was then denied at the other end of the pitch with Laurie Walker tipping away a close-range chance and the Bees keeper made another great save to deny Adam Campbell.

David Moyo had a good chance from close range from a corner, but Montgomery did well to make the save.

Gateshead found the breakthrough in the 68th minute through with Elliott firing them into the lead.

The Bees continued to press for an equaliser, however, eventually levelling in the 88th minute when a cross was played into the box and Kabamba stabbed the ball home.