Bristol Rovers hit back to win at Cambridge

Bristol Rovers recovered from an early setback to record a 2-1 victory at Cambridge.

Sam Smith headed the home side into the lead inside five minutes with an accurate finish into the far corner following Harvey Knibbs’ excellent cross.

Smith was denied a second soon after but James Belshaw tipped his header from Ben Worman’s corner over the bar.

Rovers hit back on 22 minutes when Josh Coburn ran onto Aaron Collins’ through ball and beat Will Mannion at the second attempt after the keeper saved his initial effort.

They then went ahead seven minutes later when Luca Hoole was given plenty of space out wide to centre the ball for Scott Sinclair to fire home.

Looking to hit back, Smith was again close for Cambridge on 63 minutes when he hooked James Brophy’s cross over.

The hosts piled the pressure on in the closing stages but were unable to find an equaliser, leaving Mark Bonner’s side only one place above the relegation zone following a third straight defeat.