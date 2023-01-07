Ayr edge out Hamilton By Press Association January 7 2023, 5.12pm Ayr were winners at Somerset Park (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Josh Mullin netted against his former team to give Ayr a 1-0 victory over Hamilton in the cinch Championship match at Somerset Park. The on-loan Livingston midfielder, who had a stint with the Accies last season, made the decisive breakthrough in the 32nd minute. Mullin’s free-kick took a deflection and beat goalkeeper Ryan Fulton to give the hosts all three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into… 2 Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs 3 Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee 4 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn 5 EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as… 6 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 7 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer 8 ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 7 9 Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 10 Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city More from The Courier Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault £400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88 Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz… Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023 Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'… How to be a better you in 2023 Editor's Picks ‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs 5 problems people in Tayside and Fife want politicians to fix as Holyrood opens for 2023 Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose ‘serious risk’ of fatalities All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus 4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city Piperdam: Surge in sales ahead of takeover of Tayside resort Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 4 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 5 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 6 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 7 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 9 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 10 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show