Ayr edge out Hamilton

Josh Mullin netted against his former team to give Ayr a 1-0 victory over Hamilton in the cinch Championship match at Somerset Park.

The on-loan Livingston midfielder, who had a stint with the Accies last season, made the decisive breakthrough in the 32nd minute.

Mullin’s free-kick took a deflection and beat goalkeeper Ryan Fulton to give the hosts all three points.