Non-league Boreham Wood net late equaliser to earn Accrington FA Cup replay

Lee Ndlovu’s late header earned National League side Boreham Wood a replay against League One Accrington in the third round of the FA Cup.

Boreham Wood were playing in the third round for the third consecutive year but looked to be heading out to Ryan Astley’s early goal.

However, a late salvo paid off with Ndlovu heading in the equaliser to make it 1-1 in the 78th minute.

Boreham Wood went into the game as the lowest-ranked team left in the competition but they were not helped by injuries, with manager Luke Garrard only able to name five substitutes.

Defender David Agbontohoma, signed on loan from Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, made an immediate debut while Accrington named a strong team.

Last season Boreham Wood provided one of the stories of the competition with a run to the fifth round that included victory over Bournemouth before they were eventually stopped by Everton.

They had already knocked out League One opposition this term in Bristol Rovers but found themselves behind after only six minutes when Astley bundled in from close range.

Stanley had the better of the few chances after that, with Shaun Whalley twice going close to a second, but they paid the price for not making the game safe when Femi Ilesanmi crossed for Ndlovu.

The non-leaguers might have won it but Jack Payne was unable to convert from a corner.