Adam Lewis’ second-half free-kick earns Newport a point at Rochdale

Relegation-threatened Rochdale were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Newport.

The home team tested the visitors’ backline early on, with goalkeeper Joe Day keeping out Danny Lloyd and James Ball while Liam Kelly fired narrowly over.

Dale stopper Richard O’Donnell pulled off a terrific save to block Omar Bogle’s powerful header but it was the home side who broke the deadlock.

In the 34th minute, Kelly and Lloyd combined to tee up Devante Rodney on the left and he cut infield before slamming a low drive wide of Day from 18 yards.

Within a minute, Rochdale should have doubled their lead, Lloyd setting up Kelly with just Day to beat but he blazed wide from 10 yards.

County showed more purpose to their game after the interval and levelled on 46 minutes, Adam Lewis’ free-kick from the right running through a pack of players and straight into O’Donnell’s goal.

Dale substitute Ian Henderson had the ball in the net only for his header to be ruled out for offside while O’Donnell saved well to deny Cameron Norman at the near post.