Celtic extend lead at the top with comfortable Kilmarnock victory

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-0 win against Kilmarnock.

Jota fired the Hoops ahead just before half-time and an own goal from Ash Taylor after the break helped Celtic move 12 points clear of second-placed Rangers.

Hearts stay third but they were forced to share the spoils with St Mirren as they drew 1-1.

Robert Snodgrass cancelled out Ryan Strain’s early strike, but neither side was able to find a winner and a VAR check saw Marcus Fraser dismissed for the hosts deep into stoppage time.

Two second-half strikes from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes ended Aberdeen’s five-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory against St Johnstone.

Duk put Aberdeen in front in the 74th minute and got his second 10 minutes later to help the Dons stay fourth.

Second-half goals from Livingston heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Ross County as they were beaten 2-0.

The Lions are up to fifth after Bruce Anderson made the breakthrough in the 67th minute and then scored his second just three minutes later.