Alistair Smith’s brace secures Sutton a draw away to Tranmere

Sutton made it four games without defeat after an entertaining 2-2 draw with Tranmere at Prenton Park.

A brace from the visitors’ Alistair Smith and goals from Josh Hawkes and Kane Hemmings for the hosts ensured it finished honours even between two sides who still harbour play-off ambitions.

Smith scored his first of the season from close range to open the scoring for the visitors after 11 minutes following some lovely play on the edge of the box.

Kieron Morris and Hemmings both had chances to draw Rovers level in the first half before Hawkes drove home from a tight angle to make it 1-1 six minutes before the break.

And Tranmere took the lead in the 58th minute when Hemmings found the bottom corner with a fierce right-footed drive from the edge of the area.

But, just when the home side looked to be taking control, a dreadful error from Ross Doohan in the Rovers goal saw Smith score his and Sutton’s second to make it 2-2 and ensure it finished a point apiece.