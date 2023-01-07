Ross Docherty nets late winner as Partick Thistle beat Morton to go fourth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Docherty scored a late winner as Partick Thistle beat Morton 2-1 to move up to fourth in the cinch Championship at their visitors’ expense.

After a goalless first half in which Thistle’s Aidan Fitzpatrick had hit the bar with a cross, the home side opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Following a handball in the Morton box, Steven Lawless made no mistake from 12 yards.

The visitors drew level just six minutes later as Jack Baird fired in from close range.

But Thistle won it in the 89th minute as Docherty turned home Kyle Turner’s corner.