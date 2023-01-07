Southend boost play-off bid after ending winless run with Solihull scalp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend returned to winning ways as they beat Solihull Moors 3-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers, who had not won in the league since November, dominated the first half and took the lead in the 19th minutes from a header by Jason Demetriou.

Southend remained on top following the restart and doubled their lead in the 55th minute through Harry Cardwell’s neat finish.

Midfielder Jack Bridge wrapped up the points when he scored a third goal on the hour with a fine individual effort as Southend consolidated their place in the play-offs.