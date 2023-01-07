Southend boost play-off bid after ending winless run with Solihull scalp By Press Association January 7 2023, 5.33pm Jason Demetriou set the Shrimpers on the way with a first-half header (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Southend returned to winning ways as they beat Solihull Moors 3-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Roots Hall. The Shrimpers, who had not won in the league since November, dominated the first half and took the lead in the 19th minutes from a header by Jason Demetriou. Southend remained on top following the restart and doubled their lead in the 55th minute through Harry Cardwell’s neat finish. Midfielder Jack Bridge wrapped up the points when he scored a third goal on the hour with a fine individual effort as Southend consolidated their place in the play-offs. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop 2 MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry – get over it and go and do something… 3 JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much… 4 Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay 5 Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit 6 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV… 2 7 Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway 8 Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row 9 Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown 10 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year 2 More from The Courier Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January? Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as… Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss… 5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy… Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy… Editor's Picks Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community’s relationship with Covid-19 vaccine Loch Leven toxic algae problems ‘clearly getting worse’, says councillor Restaurant review: The Moulin Hotel near Pitlochry offers up traditional fare Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award nomination Val McDermid ‘thrilled’ as 1979 named Fife’s most-borrowed library book of 2022 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much for fans as Rangers ticket row rumbles on Most Commented 1 Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day to park at Craigtoun Park 4 Police insist free bus passes 'not cause' of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour 5 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 6 Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe 7 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 8 Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord? 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick should be debating SNP critics, not blocking them on Twitter 10 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions