Scott Fraser and Corey Blackett-Taylor on target as Charlton see off Lincoln

Scott Fraser and Corey Blackett-Taylor scored a first-half goal apiece as Charlton claimed back-to-back League One wins with a narrow 2-1 victory over Lincoln to move up to 12th.

The Addicks took the lead 10 minutes before the interval as Fraser headed home Miles Leaburn’s deep cross at the far post.

Blackett-Taylor gave the hosts a two-goal cushion seven minutes later. Fraser turned provider to feed Charlton’s number 23, who smashed his effort beyond Carl Rushworth.

The home side continued their dominance into the second half.

Leaburn spurned a great chance to add to their lead following the restart, fastening onto the end of a parried Jesurun Rak-Sakyi strike but failed to convert from point-blank range.

The visitors pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time through Danny Mandroiu, but it came too late for them to try to rescue a point.

The Imps missed the firepower of top scorer Ben House, who was sidelined for the clash with an injury sustained in training.

This defeat is the fourth-straight loss on the road for Lincoln, who dropped down a place to 16th.