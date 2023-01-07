Asa Hall boosts Torquay survival bid with winner against Halifax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Asa Hall’s second-half goal gave Torquay a 1-0 win over Halifax at Plainmoor to boost their Vanarama National League survival hopes.

Torquay saw an early penalty shout for a foul on Aaron Jarvis overturned by an offside flag.

The Gulls eventually broke the deadlock with 18 minutes left when captain Hall headed the ball in after a corner had been nodded back across the Halifax penalty area.

The Shaymen saw a late chance for striker Millenic Alli saved by goalkeeper Mark Halstead as Torquay held out to move within two points of safety.