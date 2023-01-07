Promotion the aim for Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Promotion the aim for Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 6.03pm Updated: January 7 2023, 6.08pm
Joey Barton is aiming high (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Joey Barton is aiming high (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Joey Barton is setting his sights on successive promotions following another Bristol Rovers victory.

The Gas are only three points adrift of the League One play-offs following a 2-1 success at Cambridge

Coupled with Morecambe’s victory, results on Saturday leave Cambridge only one place and two points above the League One relegation zone, with the Shrimps the next team to visit the Abbey Stadium next weekend.

“This season we’re aiming for promotion,” Barton said after Josh Coburn and Scott Sinclair responded to Sam Smith’s opener.

“We think we’re good enough. We’re a new team in the division but we’ve got absolutely no fear about playing anybody. There’s no real pressure on us except internal pressure, and who knows?

“They had one attack, and credit to their lad it’s a hell of a header from there. Sometimes you’re powerless if the opposition have good play.

“It was a bit of a sucker punch for us but I thought we responded superbly.

“At the front side of the team with some of the quality players we’ve got you’re always going to create chances.

“The lads have got themselves back in the game with a really good goal, and then we take the lead with probably as good a goal as you’ll see all season, a fantastic passing move hit them on the counter.

“The wind’s facing the opposite way and you know you’re going to have to defend properly, and I thought to a man we were excellent in the second period at keeping the back door closed.”

Mark Bonner was disappointed to see his Cambridge side’s strong start end in a defeat, while also ruing a potential offside that wasn’t given in the build-up to Sinclair’s winner.

“We started like a house on fire”, said Bonner. “We were brilliant in the first 20 minutes, everything we want to be. The goal was exceptional. We let them back in the game, it’s from our own restart and they break away.

“In a five-minute period the game turns around. The second goal’s offside so it shouldn’t be given, and then we have a period when we have lots of effort but not enough quality to create a chance.

“They should see that, it’s pretty obvious really. It was about two yards offside, you can see it on the video quite clearly.

“The game goes away from us at that point and we go in at half-time behind in a game that we were very, very good in to begin with.

“We’ve got to make sure that the chances we create become a goal more often because we’re in games but we’re finding ways of not taking points from them.

“In the end it was a fairly even game and yet again we’ve come out on the wrong side of it.”

