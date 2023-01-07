Ian Evatt urges Bolton to be more clinical after draw with leaders Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Ian Evatt believes a transfusion of goals is key to keeping Bolton’s play-off ambitions alive following the goalless draw at home to leaders Plymouth.

There was nothing anaemic about Wanderers’ performance against a team beaten only once in the third tier since last August.

But when the home side got a sniff of better things, they failed to produce the goods, leading to a third draw in four games.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper saved Bolton’s best chances from Jon-Dadi Bodvarsson and Elias Kachunga while Aaron Morley fired wide in a frantic finale that saw Plymouth skipper Joe Edwards sent off after a second booking.

The visitors, who face another stern test at Ipswich on Saturday, were denied a goal of their own when ex-Home Park defender Will Aimson cleared new signing Ben Waine’s header from under his own crossbar.

Evatt spoke of his “mixed emotions” after a tight contest watched by, among others, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“As a performance against a very good team who has been flying high, we dominated and controlled and had the majority of the good chances,” said Evatt, booked in stoppage time for protesting at Argyle’s game management.

“The frustrating thing is when we have sniffed blood again we didn’t get the goal we deserve.

“In these top-of-the-table clashes you don’t get loads of opportunities. But this was different because we still had four or five significant chances we should have taken.

“I thought it was a wonderful advert for League One football. I don’t think 0-0 does the game justice and we were the biggest contributors.

“But when we smell blood we have to start killing off these teams. It seems like one that got away and it has felt like that a few times this season.

“But it speaks volumes to our team that Plymouth were delighted with the point. If we play like that we are not going to be far away.

“Credit to them, they are top of the league and found a way to get a result. We were the better team, had the better chances and the better moment. We didn’t quite seal the deal.”

Opposite number Steven Schumacher gave game time to all four of his recent recruits, including a start for one-time Blackpool midfielder Callum Wright.

It was almost a dream debut for Kiwi forward Waine until Aimson came to the Trotters rescue midway through the second half.

“I am sure it will turn out to be a good point towards the end of the season,” said Schumacher, whose side are now five points clear at the summit.

“It was a competitive, hard-fought game which we expected. It was tight, especially in the first half with not a lot of chances or goalmouth action.

“But in the second, it opened up and we had a couple of chances.

“We didn’t want it to be an open game where they see how good they are on the ball and we see how good we are on the ball.

“But it ebbed and flowed. And I would say it was entertaining for a 0-0.”

Edwards is now suspended for his team’s trip to Portman Road and Schumacher said: “I thought it was a bit cheap.

“There were a few decisions when I didn’t know what the referee was going to do. I thought Joe made contact with the ball but we can’t appeal it and just have to get on with it.

“But it is another good point on the board and keeps us going in the right direction.”