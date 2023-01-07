Richie Wellens praises Leyton Orient for ‘ugly’ victory over Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Wellens praises Leyton Orient for ‘ugly’ victory over Doncaster

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 6.48pm
Richie Wellens saw Leyton Orient edge out Doncaster (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Richie Wellens saw Leyton Orient edge out Doncaster (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Richie Wellens was happy to see his Leyton Orient side make the game ugly as the League Two leaders ground out a 1-0 win at home to Doncaster.

Theo Archibald’s superb dipping volley from long range earned Orient their first win in four matches.

It was also the first goal the hosts had scored in four games but was still enough to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Wellens said: “I felt we scrapped, we made it ugly and I said to the players I want us to be physical and that’s where we are at the moment, but ultimately we did win the game with a moment of quality.”

Orient began the game without their regular centre-half pairing of Omar Beckles, who was suspended, and the injured Dan Happe, but replacements Jordan Brown and Adam Thompson proved admirable stand-ins.

Doncaster had chances in the first half, Kyle Hurst having an effort blocked by Brown and George Miller screwing an excellent chance wide.

But the hosts reorganised at the break and stepped up the pressure.

Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell clawed away a 20-yard drive from Tom James and then denied substitute Ruel Sotiriou before Archibald conjured the winner after 68 minutes.

Collecting a clearance after a long throw by James, Archibald controlled the ball on his chest before sending a dipping volley over the head of Mitchell and into the net from 30 yards.

“We had one day to train going into this with the lack of bodies and I have to be honest training wasn’t great,” Wellens added.

“I will take the blame for the first-half performance, because I felt we were off it. I should have changed shape and we ended up going with a back two, because I didn’t want to change my midfielders, who were outstanding, and I didn’t want to change my forward three.

“It was clear what we were doing second half and I think, despite them not having many shots, they still caused us a few problems.

“I am normally very performance orientated, but today I just said to the players, ‘Listen, I don’t care how we play, get the ball in good areas and put it on them as we want a result’.”

Doncaster manager Danny Schofield was disappointed at the manner of Archibald’s goal.

“I think we could have done things a lot better to prevent the goal and it shouldn’t happen,” he said.

“We defended our box very well, but to concede the goal in the manner we did was disappointing.

“I thought first half there was lots of positives to our performance and we implemented the way I wanted us to play the game by causing Leyton Orient lots of problems and creating chances, but ultimately no shots on target which was disappointing.

“Second half I thought they showed credit to us by changing it by going more man for man and we had a lot of pressure early in that second half and withstood lots of it.

“But I am disappointed we didn’t manage the game by getting the ball much higher up the pitch which meant it was attack after attack.

“I still feel we need to create better chances and more dynamic movements in the final third.

“The overall application was fantastic, though, and I saw the players fighting for each other which is all I can ask for.”

