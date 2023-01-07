Derek Adams hails Morecambe after third-successive League One victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe boss Derek Adams lavished praise on his side as they sealed a third-successive win with a narrow 2-1 victory over Cheltenham to move out of the League One relegation spots.

Adams said the Shrimps supporters witnessed some of the “best football Morecambe fans have ever seen” as goals from Jensen Weir and Kieran Phillips either side of an Alfie May strike made it nine points from nine.

Adams said: “The win was nothing more than we deserved.

“Our first goal was outstanding and came at a time when we were playing some of the best football Morecambe fans have ever seen, there’s no doubt about that and I don’t think you will see many better performances.

“The way we passed the ball, dominated possession, opened them up and created chances was brilliant.

“This is the first time we have won three games on the trot at this level and the confidence and enthusiasm from a young squad of players was tremendous.

“We have given them the trust to do the business and they have done that today.”

The Shrimps took the lead after 20 minutes after an excellent break. A long ball forward found Weir who played a neat one-two with Phillips before scoring his ninth goal of the season with a cool finish.

Morecambe continued to dominate with Caleb Watts and Phillips denied penalties before the Robins scored a leveller against the run of play when May ran into the box and produced a fine low finish past Connor Ripley.

The home side went ahead for the second time two minutes after the restart. After another swift counter attack Watts crossed for Phillips who scored at the second attempt from close range.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott said his side did not help themselves.

He said: “We gave up two really cheap goals and we didn’t show enough devilment or guile when we did get around their box and that ultimately decided the game.

“The lads are wounded at the moment. It was a big game for both clubs and I don’t think we will be a million miles away from each other come the end of the season so if we can’t win, we don’t get beat and that makes.

“It’s all the more frustrating because both their goals could have and should have been avoided.”