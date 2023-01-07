Marvin Bartley appointed new Queen of the South manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marvin Bartley has been named the new Queen of the South manager.

The former Hibernian, Bournemouth and Burnley midfielder has left his post as Livingston assistant manager to succeed Wullie Gibson at the cinch League 1 club.

Bartley’s appointment was announced shortly after a 2-1 home defeat by Alloa left Queens in eighth place in the table, well clear of relegation danger but six points off the promotion play-off zone.

The 36-year-old told the Dumfries club’s official website: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to become Queens manager.

“I have enjoyed being assistant at Livingston and owe David Martindale a huge debt of gratitude for the time taken to help mould my management style, but I feel the time is now right for me to make a step up and be my own boss.

“My experience at Livingston, coupled with the knowledge accrued playing under Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche puts me in good stead to make the most of the opportunity at Queens, which is a great club with a lot of potential.

“They have a strong youthful squad and with a few additions I’m confident we can climb the table. I am looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Livi manager Martindale said: “I have a mixture of emotions in terms of feeling both delighted for Marvin but sad that we’re losing him from the football club.

“He has been with us for four seasons now and hand on heart I can say he is genuinely a fantastic person and has a huge future in the world of football management.

“I’m losing a friend on a day-to-day basis and a huge part of what we do at Livingston, but I am delighted for him at the same time.

“He will always be welcome back and goes with everyone’s best wishes.”