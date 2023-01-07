Johnnie Jackson praises AFC Wimbledon’s character after draw at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnnie Jackson praises AFC Wimbledon’s character after draw at Crewe

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 6.52pm
Johnnie Jackson praised AFC Wimbledon’s character after the draw at Crewe (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Johnnie Jackson praised AFC Wimbledon’s character after the draw at Crewe (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manager Johnnie Jackson saluted AFC Wimbledon’s fighting spirit as they overcame the blow of losing two key loan players in a matter of days to secure a hard-earned goalless draw at Crewe.

The Dons were left short when impressive defender Ryley Towler was recalled by Bristol City – who then loaned him back out to League One Portsmouth – after Brentford chose to end midfielder Paris Maghoma’s stay at Plough Lane.

Jackson was also without skipper Alex Woodyard at Gresty Road but his side battled against adversity to keep Crewe at bay in what was a poor quality game.

He said: “We had to adjust as we were thrown a couple of curve balls late in the day with Ryley and Paris being recalled unexpectedly and Woody picking up a knock in the week.

“With what we had at our disposal, I felt that was the best way to go in this game after what has been a trying week for us.

“As pleased as we are for Ryley that he has got a move to a higher level, he’s been unbelievable for us and we’re gutted he is not here.

“Paris has also been a really important player for us this season and again that recall was out of the blue.

“It’s bittersweet as I am pleased for those lads that they have got those opportunities.

“But it felt like it was set up for us maybe not to get anything, yet we’ve come here and put in a really solid performance to get a point – you could see the lads were fighting.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet as Crewe had a good result in their last game and I’m pleased we kept them out, although it probably wasn’t a great spectacle.”

Goalmouth action was at a premium and in the first half the only real effort of note was a thumping effort from Dan Agyei which was blocked by Jack Curle.

Crewe offered more of an attacking edge in the second period and Bassala Sambou wasted two good chances.

With the goal at his mercy soon after the restart, the striker slid Rio Adebisi’s low cross against the near post and late on the Crewe striker headed Agyei’s juicy cross over the bar.

The visitors’ only attempt on goal came in the opening minutes when Josh Davison’s shot on the turn was held easily by Arthur Okonkwo.

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “We should have won the game and looked the most likely of the sides to do so.

“The one clear-cut chance we didn’t put away and we need to take those sort of chances when they come.

“AFC Wimbledon have taken a massive hit in the last few days so we were unsure what was going to be out there.

“But we set up to play their best team. I thought they slowed the game down which was frustrating.

“We needed to get more crosses into the box and we have got to get the players doing that as we’re not high on the EFL stats for crosses.

“I thought we pushed on to try and win it, which is why we put Callum Ainley. I wanted to win the game but we will always take a clean sheet in front of what was a really good crowd.”

