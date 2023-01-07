Boreham Wood boss still dreaming of glamour tie after earning Accrington replay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard is still dreaming of another glamour FA Cup tie after seeing his side fight back to earn a replay against Accrington.

The National League side were behind for the majority of the match after Ryan Astley’s early goal but Lee Ndlovu headed in the equaliser 12 minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw in the third round.

Garrard, whose side beat Bournemouth last season before losing to Everton in the fifth round, said on BWFCtv: “They scored a goal within eight, 10 minutes. I don’t think they then stuck it on us, I just felt we didn’t really get our game going.

“The conditions were tough. The wind and rain made for a manic game. We needed to put our foot on the football. We went in at half-time, spoke about having a bit more calmness.

“We go into the fourth-round draw on Monday evening, we can still pluck the Arsenals and still dream. So I’m extremely proud of what that group’s achieved today.”

Stanley boss John Coleman was frustrated his League One strugglers were unable to hold on.

He said on Stanley’s Twitter feed: “Conditions were bad, the wind was howling, difficult to control the ball. But leading for so long we’re disappointed we haven’t seen it out.

“We’re in the hat, which is a good thing. We ended up playing the game the way they wanted the game to be played.”