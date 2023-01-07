Dean Holden praises Charlton’s resilience after League One victory over Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Holden praises Charlton’s resilience after League One victory over Lincoln

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 7.03pm
Dean Holden’s Charlton advanced in the FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA)
Dean Holden’s Charlton advanced in the FA Cup (Steven Paston/PA)

Dean Holden praised his Charlton side for a resilient performance on home soil as they claimed a 2-1 narrow League One victory over Lincoln at the Valley.

It was back-to-back league wins for the home side, who started their first game of the new year in impressive fashion, with goals from Scott Fraser and Corey Blackett-Taylor enough to see off the Imps.

“It is a result that we would not have got a couple of weeks ago,” said Holden.

“The psychology is really important to the players and I think we showed we were a bit of a gang in that second half in the nicest possible way.

“We showed that you have to produce in every moment to win a game of football – it is not just about being a nice football team. You have to do all the hard yards and as the game wore on, I thought we were in total control.

“It is a good confidence builder for everybody. The supporters stuck with us throughout every minute and that is important. I think they can see there is a team out there who are fighting for everything on the pitch.”

Holden’s side now prepare to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Tuesday with confidence.

As a Manchester United fan, the Charlton boss described his feelings as “surreal” ahead of the upcoming match.

Holden added: “I haven’t really thought much about it. The family will be up there and there are 28 of them that will have been all begging and borrowing tickets from people that we know.

“My old man has been a supporter his whole life – so it will be special for him.

“I am pleased for him that he will get to see me coming out at Old Trafford, but the focus has to be on the players and what a night they can have.

“We can go up there with the shackles off and show everyone who Charlton Athletic are.”

It is another loss on the road for Lincoln, with today’s result a run of four straight defeats away from home.

Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy said: “We’re disappointed that we didn’t get something – I thought we deserved it based on the second-half performance, especially with the opportunity at the end.

“I thought Danny (Mandroiu) was outstanding today and looked like a real top player, it was just unlucky. I thought in the second half, the lads came out and had a real good go.”

