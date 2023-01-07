Luton and Wigan must replay after Kenilworth Road draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luton and Wigan must replay after Kenilworth Road draw

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 7.55pm Updated: January 7 2023, 8.06pm
Callum Lang earned Luton a point (PA)
Callum Lang earned Luton a point (PA)

Luton and Wigan will have to do it all over again in the FA Cup third round after the two Sky Bet Championship sides drew 1-1.

A quiet opening to proceedings in front of a half-full Kenilworth Road saw the visitors’ James McClean, on his 150th appearance for the Latics, try to break the deadlock, slicing wide from 20 yards.

Wigan then took the lead with 18 minutes gone, after McClean’s cross from the right was met by Callum Lang. His thumping header drew a fantastic point-blank save from USA international Ethan Horvath but the visitors kept the ball alive and Tom Naylor was left unmarked to tap home.

Luton tried to respond and Cauley Woodrow had a fierce attempt well blocked, before the recalled Harry Cornick escaped the attentions of the visiting back-line on 35 minutes, only for his effort to bobble wide.

Skipper Dan Potts then delivered an inviting cross from the left that leading scorer Carlton Morris headed over the top, but Wigan almost added to their tally just before the break.

On-loan Watford forward Ashley Fletcher was denied by Horvath low down as Luton went straight up the other end and ensured they were on level terms, Morris doing all the hard work and standing up a cross for strike partner Cornick, who glanced home his first goal of the campaign.

The Latics almost restored their lead in the opening moments of the second period, Lang’s volley drifting wide of the bottom corner.

Town then began to up their tempo, James Bree’s cross finding Woodrow who teed up Amari’i Bell, the wing-back shanking an effort disappointingly wide.

Thelo Aasgaard looked to win it from range as he had done in the league earlier in the campaign but he put his attempt too close to Horvath on this occasion.

Charlie Hughes rose highest to divert his header well wide, but it looked like the visitors were going to win it in stoppage time, Naylor’s looping header clawed away fantastically by Horvath.

From the resulting corner, the ball was prodded into the net, only for a linesman’s flag to disallow the Wigan effort.

The result did end a run of four straight defeats for the visitors under new manager Kolo Toure, while Luton chief Rob Edwards saw his side’s own unbeaten run extended to four matches, but it will be the Latics far happier with the outcome.

