Home Sport

Josh Windass double sees League One Sheffield Wednesday beat Newcastle in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 8.16pm Updated: January 7 2023, 10.19pm
Josh Windass struck twice in the second half at Hillsborough (Nick Potts/PA)
Josh Windass struck twice in the second half at Hillsborough (Nick Potts/PA)

Josh Windass scored twice as Sky Bet League One Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the shock of the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 win over Premier League high-flyers Newcastle at Hillsborough.

Windass fired the Owls in front early in the second half – with replays showing he appeared to be offside, but there was no VAR to check – and then struck a second in the 66th minute when he ran clear to slot past Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle – who sit third in the Premier League table following millions invested after the club’s Saudi-backed takeover – pulled a goal back through Bruno Guimaraes from a corner.

Windass crashed a 25-yard free-kick against the crossbar before Newcastle substitute Chris Wood blazed a late chance over as the Owls held out for a memorable victory.

Saturday’s 8pm kick-off saw FA Cup holders Liverpool draw 2-2 with Wolves in an all Premier League tie at Anfield.

Wolves took the lead in the 26th minute when Goncalo Guedes capitalised on a shocking mistake from goalkeeper Alisson Becker which followed more poor defending from the Reds.

Liverpool, with new signing Cody Gakpo handed his debut in attack, equalised on the stroke of half-time when Darwin Nunez cushioned in a low volley from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Mohamed Salah put the hosts in front early in the second half, but Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan levelled things up again before Toti Gomes saw what would have been a a late winner ruled out for offside.

Vanarama National League promotion chasers Wrexham produced another upset with a thrilling 4-3 win at Championship Coventry, who finished with 10 men.

The Dragons, currently second in the table, raced into a 2-0 lead through early goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee.

Ben Sheaf pulled a goal back for the Sky Blues, who won the FA Cup in 1987, but midfielder Thomas O’Connor struck a third for the Welsh club during first-half stoppage time.

Just before the hour, Coventry saw defender Jonathan Panzo sent off for a handball in the penalty area, and Paul Mullin slotted in a fourth from the spot.

Substitute Viktor Gyokeres reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left and Kasey Palmer’s fine free-kick set up a tense final quarter-of-an-hour, but Wrexham held out for a memorable win.

West Bromwich Albion’s Brandon Thomas-Asante (back right) celebrates
Brandon Thomas-Asante (back right) scored in stoppage time to deny the non-league side victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Earlier, non-league Chesterfield were denied their own shock victory over West Brom, who hit a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had given the Baggies an early lead, but Tyrone Williams soon equalised for the Spireites, who are also chasing promotion to the English Football League.

Karlan Grant put West Brom in front again in the 17th minute, before Armando Dobra struck twice late in the first half to turn the match around.

Just when it looked like Chesterfield had done enough to hold out and reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in more than 25 years, Thomas-Asante struck again deep into stoppage time with a header to secure a replay.