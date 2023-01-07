Paul Hurst looking forward to FA Cup fourth-round draw after Grimsby beat Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hurst wants his Grimsby squad to live the dream as they eye up a date with Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fourth round after their 1-0 win over Burton at Blundell Park.

A late and slightly fortuitous winner from substitute Lewis Richardson put the League Two outfit into the hat, with the draw taking place on Sunday afternoon.

Grimsby had beaten two League One sides on their way to this stage and they replicated that feat with a gutsy display and deserved victory over 90 minutes.

Manager Hurst said: “We are obviously delighted to get through and can all look forward to the draw, keeping our fingers crossed.

“You live the dream for a little while. We can do that when you look at the sides in there and what might happen.

“It was not the prettiest game, at times, although we played some decent football in the second half and we have to be delighted.

“As I say, it was a poor game, but in the second half the lads did more and I think perhaps the conditions suited us. We were more front foot and positive with things and were very much on top in that second period.”

Burton manager Dino Maamria said: “In the first half we were totally dominant, but that was without creating any clear-cut chances.

“Second half with the wind, rain and condition of the pitch, they played it really well.

“Grimsby have done that really well, but the goal we conceded was a deflection. It was a shot going into the goalkeeper’s hands.

“We knew it was going to be close and a battle more than anything else.

“I think we came second best in that battle. We knew it was going to be really difficult and did have some moments, but overall I’m bitterly disappointed.

“Fair play to Grimsby, they showed a lot of courage in the second half. They battled really well for their team.”

Burton were quickest to settle and controlled the early stages without forging any clear opportunities to open the scoring.

Max Crocombe had to be alert to tip over from Burton defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson before making another save when Deji Oshilaja took aim.

At the other end, Brendan Kiernan and Kieran Green saw efforts denied as Michee Efete also went close from a set-piece that was inadvertently turned behind by his Grimsby team-mate Niall Maher.

Kiernan spurned a golden chance to put Grimsby ahead when combining with Otis Khan before sending a left-footed attempt wide.

But that mattered little in the overall context as Richardson came off the Grimsby bench to settle the scores when turning home from an initial Harry Clifton strike.