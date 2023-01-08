Alexis Mac Allister bidding to follow World Cup glory with FA Cup winner’s medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexis Mac Allister bidding to follow World Cup glory with FA Cup winner’s medal

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 9.53am
Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister is hoping to add FA Cup success to his World Cup winner’s medal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister is hoping to add FA Cup success to his World Cup winner’s medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alexis Mac Allister is hoping to add an FA Cup winner’s medal to the one he collected at the World Cup after helping Brighton ease their way into the fourth round.

The 24-year-old Argentina international came off the bench at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon to score twice in a 5-1 demolition of Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough as head coach Roberto De Zerbi continued to ease him back into action following his exertions in Qatar.

Asked afterwards about his hopes of going all the way in the competition, Mac Allister told the club’s official website: “It would be nice. We know it is hard, but we will try.

“At the moment, I am living the dream. Credit to the team on Saturday, we played an amazing game and deserved the win.”

Mac Allister was given a hero’s welcome by his Seagulls team-mates and the club’s staff on his return from the World Cup, with footage of his reception shared widely on social media.

However, he revealed he had initially been handed a longer break.

He said: “I wanted to come back. The club gave me until January 5, but I decided to come back early because I wanted to train, I wanted to play, and I wanted to share my medal with my team-mates and with everyone at the club.

“After coming home from the World Cup, I received an amazing reception. I am so happy to be here and am very happy at this club and in this city. I just want to keep working hard and doing my best on the pitch.

“They know they have played a huge role in my journey to the World Cup. It is nice I can share it with my team-mates at the club and they deserve this as well.”

Goals from Pascal Gross and, after Chuba Akpom had levelled, Adam Lallana sent the visitors in at the break with a 2-1 lead, but it was Mac Allister who effectively put the tie to bed with accomplished 58th and 80th-minute finishes, the first of them an audacious flick to turn Pervis Estupinan’s shot past Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

He said: “I don’t think he wanted to pass to me, but when I saw the ball coming, I just tried to score. It was a nice goal.

“Confidence is everything in a football player and my confidence is very high.”

Fellow substitute Deniz Undav added a fifth two minutes from time to complete a comprehensive victory, which Italian De Zerbi later dedicated to compatriot Gianluca Vialli, whose death at the age of 58 was announced on Friday.

