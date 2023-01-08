George Dobson keen for Charlton to spring a Carabao Cup surprise at Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

George Dobson keen for Charlton to spring a Carabao Cup surprise at Old Trafford

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 10.02am
George Dobson is backing Charlton to beat Manchester United if their Carabao Cup tie goes to penalties (Steven Paston/PA)
George Dobson is backing Charlton to beat Manchester United if their Carabao Cup tie goes to penalties (Steven Paston/PA)

George Dobson has already watched Marcus Rashford score one winner at Old Trafford this season but is relishing the chance to prevent Charlton from suffering the same fate on Tuesday.

The Sky Bet League One club head to Manchester United backed by nearly 10,000 fans for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie having shocked Premier League outfit Brighton in the last round.

It offers Dobson and many of his team-mates a first opportunity to play at Old Trafford but the new club captain did visit the stadium as recently as October to watch West Ham lose 1-0 via one of Rashford’s 13 goals this season.

“I have been Old Trafford a couple of times,” Dobson told the PA news agency.

“I am a West Ham fan so I have been a couple of times to watch them.

“I actually went this season and watched the game up there, so I’ve been as a fan but walking out at the tunnel and playing, especially in the quarter-finals of the cup will be a completely different experience.

“Old Trafford is up there with Anfield as one of the most prestigious stadiums in England, obviously the biggest crowd, so it will be a wonderful evening for everyone involved in the club.”

Dobson witnessed Dimitri Payet’s memorable free-kick for West Ham in an FA Cup tie at Manchester United during the 2015-16 season, a campaign where the former Arsenal and Hammers youngster was named on the bench twice by then-boss Slaven Bilic.

Around the same time Rashford experienced his breakthrough and despite a challenging couple of years, the England international appears back to his best having scored four times at the World Cup and after already reaching double figures under new United manager Erik ten Hag this term.

Rashford is just 15 days older than Dobson, who remembers facing his fellow 25-year-old during his academy days at Arsenal.

He added: “Yeah I played against Rashford in the youth teams.

“I just remember him being so sharp. He wasn’t the tallest but I remember him being so sharp.

“Then he obviously broke through and has done what he has done. This season he has been in unbelievable form so if he plays it will be a big test for us but one we are really looking forward to.

“He obviously had a dip in form for a period of time but he is an unbelievable footballer.

“With his pace, quality on the ball and finishing, he has a bit of everything. It has come back together again this season under Ten Hag so he will be a huge threat.”

In-form Rashford started and scored for United in the last round against Burnley on the same night Charlton stunned Brighton on penalties.

Anthony Hayes was caretaker for the shoot-out success over the Seagulls, but Dean Holden has now been hired as Ben Garner’s replacement.

Holden will be the third Addicks manager to take charge of a Carabao Cup tie this season and three is the same number of shoot-outs they have won after dumping out QPR and Stevenage by the same method.

“It was a brilliant evening against Brighton and then to get the draw we did was obviously unbelievable,” Dobson admitted.

“We could win in normal time but if we have to settle for pens, I fancy us.”

Dobson will lead Charlton out at Old Trafford after being named captain by Holden last month and is determined to help the London club get back into the Championship.

The 25-year-old hopes a new year can bring fresh hope for Charlton and their loyal supporters, who he urged to take confidence from Brighton’s victory at United in August.

He said: “It will be an unbelievable atmosphere taking nearly 10,000 Charlton fans and a special evening for everyone involved.

“Obviously going to Old Trafford, we take belief that we have beaten Brighton and you have got to dream in football because you never know what can happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
3
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
4
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
6
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
7
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie's Peter Pan
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented