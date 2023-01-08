Cristian Stellini: Tottenham are in ‘good moment’ ahead of north London derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cristian Stellini: Tottenham are in ‘good moment’ ahead of north London derby

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 10.02am
Harry Kane’s goal helped Tottenham make it back-to-back wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth (AP Photo/Kin Cheung/PA)
Harry Kane’s goal helped Tottenham make it back-to-back wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth (AP Photo/Kin Cheung/PA)

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini insists they will go into next week’s north London derby with Arsenal in a “good moment” after Spurs made it back-to-back wins with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portsmouth.

Harry Kane settled Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with a trademark finish five minutes into the second half to move within one goal of Jimmy Greaves’ record tally of 266 for Spurs.

A week on from being booed off after defeat to Aston Villa, where chants were aimed at chairman Daniel Levy, spirits appear to be lifted at Tottenham after the midweek thrashing of Crystal Palace was backed up with a comfortable cup success where six of the starting XI were aged 23 or below.

Boss Antonio Conte also rested regulars Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and will hope injured trio Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison can feature in Sunday’s derby.

“Yeah, I think we arrive in a good moment, in a good mood for this type of game,” Stellini said of the upcoming visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“It is really a huge game, a north London derby, so nothing to say. It is an important game and we have the team to play this type of game.”

Yves Bissouma is expected to be in contention to play against Arsenal after he pulled out of the Pompey clash with an ankle issue.

Asked if the midfielder would be fit to face the Gunners, Stellini insisted: “Yeah, absolutely.

“Bissouma has an ankle problem. He tried to push himself and we worked to have Bissouma on the pitch, but he was mature to say the truth and he was not 100 per cent.”

Skipp and Pape Sarr made up a youthful midfield in Bissouma’s absence but both produced solid displays with the latter building on an encouraging cameo off the bench at Palace.

Stellini added: “Skippy and Pape, they are so important in our rotation because last season and the start of this season we used Rodrigo and Pierre a lot and we need reliable players.

“Also if they’re young, it’s important that we give minutes and rotation and it’s a different choice.

“They were so good, they moved a lot, they move the ball and I think Pape Sarr, Skippy and (Bryan) Gil they were all so good.”

Dane Scarlett, another talented young Tottenham player, only had a watching role on Saturday due to the terms of his loan at Portsmouth.

The forward has struck five times in 26 appearances this season and Pompey interim head coach Simon Bassey hopes he remains at Fratton Park.

“I think it has been a good loan, certainly for Dane and us also,” he said.

“Obviously a young boy, but super talented. He is a brilliant kid, humble, hard-working, everything you look for in a top player. He will be a top player, I have no doubt about that.

“I see no reason that Tottenham want to call him back. And if they do, I am sure we will take Harry Kane off them instead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
3
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
4
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
6
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
7
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie's Peter Pan
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented