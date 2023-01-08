Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 10.14am Updated: January 8 2023, 10.44am
Allan Saint-Maximin missed Newcastle’s cup defeat at Hillsborough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Allan Saint-Maximin missed Newcastle's cup defeat at Hillsborough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was disappointed he was unable to give Allan Saint-Maximin a valuable start in the FA Cup third-round loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Magpies were beaten by Sky Bet League One opposition for the second season running as two goals from Josh Windass gave the Owls a memorable third-round win at Hillsborough after Bruno Guimaraes had pulled one back.

Howe made eight changes to his team and was planning to give the French winger a start as he builds up his fitness following a hamstring injury until he was ruled out with illness.

Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin was not involved against Sheffield Wednesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Howe said: “Absolutely, it was a huge disappointment that he missed out. We thought it would be an ideal match for him to build his fitness and match time after his hamstring injury.

“But sometimes these things are just meant to be, it happened and hopefully he will be back soon.

“We hope just to get him back to full fitness because he is a game changer, a matchwinner and I think you could see, with him in the team, that result is potentially different.

“All we can do is get him back to his best as quickly as possible.”

Newcastle had more than enough chances to at least earn a replay against their hosts, with Alexander Isak, making his first appearance since mid-September, seeing two efforts saved by Owls goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

That became a bit of a theme as Dawson also saved brilliantly from Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy in the second half as Wednesday produced their best result since beating Arsenal in the League Cup in 2015.

Dawson told the club’s official website: “It reminded me of the Arsenal one a few years ago, there was a full away following from Newcastle and a proper cup tie.

Cameron Dawson
Cameron Dawson excelled against Newcastle (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“The lads were resolute and dug in, scored two good goals and just managed to get over the line at the end with some bodies on the line. So we got the job done.

“It is always nice to save one early, against a top Premier League outfit your goalie is probably going to have to make some saves so it was nice tonight to be able to make a few.

“I’d have liked a clean sheet but that is being a bit greedy. We’ll take the win and see who we get in the next round.”

