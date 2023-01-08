Novak Djokovic battles back from the brink to lift Adelaide title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic battles back from the brink to lift Adelaide title

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 11.54am Updated: January 8 2023, 12.14pm
Novak Djokovic claimed the 92nd tour-level trophy of his career (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes/PA)
Novak Djokovic claimed the 92nd tour-level trophy of his career (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes/PA)

Novak Djokovic warmed up for his Australian Open return by saving a championship point en route to clinching the Adelaide International title with a thrilling victory over American Sebastian Korda.

The Serbian looked in danger of slipping to a surprise defeat before triumphing 6-7 (8) 7-6 (3) 6-4 in a gruelling three hours and nine minutes to extend his winning streak in Australia to 34 matches, dating back to 2019.

Djokovic was deported from the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open as a risk to public health because of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

But the 35-year-old, who received treatment on his left leg during Saturday’s semi-final win against Daniil Medvedev, will be back in Melbourne this month, chasing a 10th title.

He will arrive there brimming with confidence after lifting the 92nd tour-level trophy of his illustrious career at the end of an absorbing encounter.

Djokovic saved match point at 5-6 in the second set and, having dug in to keep himself in contention, surged through the tie-break to force a decider.

The 21-time grand slam champion tapped his right index finger to his head as a nod to his resilience after victory was sealed when 22-year-old Korda sent a final forehand long.

Djokovic is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the fourth-most men’s singles titles in the Open Era, trailing only Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94).

He thanked the Australian crowd for their support since his return to the country.

“It’s been an amazing week and you guys made it even more special,” Djokovic said during the trophy ceremony, according to atptour.com.

“For me to be standing here is a gift, definitely. I gave it all today and throughout the week in order to be able to get my hands on the trophy.

“The support that I’ve been getting in the past 10 days is something that I don’t think I’ve experienced too many times in my life, so thank you so much (to) everyone for coming out every single match.”

Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool clinched the men’s doubles title alongside Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara thanks to a 6-3 7-6 (3) win over compatriot Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus.

