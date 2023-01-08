Antoine Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay after fightback against Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Antoine Semenyo headed a second-half equaliser as Bristol City fought back to earn an FA Cup third-round replay with Swansea City after a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.

The visitors were gifted a 15th-minute lead when Rob Atkinson’s misplaced pass inside his own box was intercepted by Liam Cullen, who squared for Joel Piroe to shoot into an unguarded net.

But after being outplayed in the first half, the hosts battled hard to level on 75 minutes when Semenyo netted with a downward header from Andreas Weimann’s left-wing cross.

Both sides could have won it in a rip-roaring finale but in the end Swansea paid for not making more of their first-half dominance.

Both managers elected to field strong teams, each making just one change from their last Championship fixtures.

Kal Naismith had an early free-kick saved by Swans goalkeeper Steven Benda, with Ryan Manning testing Max O’Leary at the other end from the resulting break.

Atkinson’s desperate error put Bristol on the back foot before Semenyo went down inside the Swansea box, claiming a penalty, but referee Craig Pawson was unmoved.

Swansea were looking by far the more threatening side as their opponents continually surrendered possession cheaply and the home side suffered a second blow on 25 minutes when striker Tommy Conway limped off to be replaced by Nahki Wells.

The hosts’ frustration showed when Naismith was booked for a late challenge on Joel Latibeaudiere.

Another penalty shout went unanswered when Atkinson went down but for most of the first half Nigel Pearson’s men were chasing shadows.

Visiting boss Russell Martin was forced into a change at the break, sending on Harry Darling for centre-back Ben Cabango.

Weimann volleyed over following a corner as the hosts tried to wrestle some initiative at the start of the second half but, cheered on by nearly 2,500 travelling fans behind a goal, Swansea were in no mood to buckle and Jay Fulton fired over from distance on 67 minutes.

Weimann then headed over on 71 minutes and Semenyo’s equaliser came during his side’s best period of the game.

Moments later Wells was denied by diving save from Benda and now it was Swansea making passing errors with the tie bristling.

O’Leary gathered a Fulton shot as both sides sought to avoid a replay, while at the other end a cross from substitute Joe Williams flashed across goal.