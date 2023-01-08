Kevin Nisbet treble helps Hibernian to victory at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kevin Nisbet treble helps Hibernian to victory at Motherwell

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 3.41pm
Kevin Nisbet (centre) scored a treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin Nisbet (centre) scored a treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kevin Nisbet scored a hat-trick as Hibernian eased the pressure on manager Lee Johnson with a 3-2 victory away to struggling Motherwell.

Just weeks after returning following 10 months out with a cruciate ligament injury, the Scotland striker was back at his clinical best when his boss needed him most on the back of a demoralising run of nine defeats in 11 matches.

The win moved Hibs up to seventh in the cinch Premiership and left Well hovering just three points above bottom-of-the-table Ross County.

Home manager Steven Hammell sent out the same side that started the 1-1 draw away to Livingston last Monday.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson made three changes to the team that lost 3-0 to city rivals Hearts as Will Fish, Paul Hanlon and Harry McKirdy dropped out to be replaced by Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady.

The Easter Road side started brightly and had the first attempt but Magennis’ glancing header from McGeady’s cross was easily held by Liam Kelly.

At the other end, Motherwell’s Blair Spittal fired just wide from the edge of the box after Kevin van Veen had teed him up.

The visitors went ahead in the 16th minute when McGeady picked out the unmarked Nisbet with a cross from the left and the striker took a touch before drilling a clinical low finish beyond Kelly from eight yards out.

Motherwell almost levelled in the 28th minute when Callum Slattery’s shot from edge of the box was brilliantly pushed behind by David Marshall. From the resulting corner, Rickie Lamie headed against the crossbar.

Hibs were forced into a change on the half hour when Chris Cadden went off injured. The former Motherwell player was replaced by Ewan Henderson, with Josh Campbell moving to right-back.

Well looked to be on top towards half-time but they were unable to find an equaliser before the break.

Hibs increased their lead in the 52nd minute when Nisbet tapped into an empty net from close range after Elie Youan ran clear down the right following a quick free-kick from Porteous and sent a low delivery across the six-yard box.

The hosts got themselves back in the game in the 59th minute when Campbell failed to cut out a long ball from Sondre Solholm and substitute Stuart McKinstry – who had replaced Connor Shields for the start of the second half – was able to run clear and fire an angled finish beyond the exposed Marshall from 15 yards out.

Motherwell cranked up the pressure in search of an equaliser and they almost got it in the 70th minute when Lamie headed against the top of the bar.

But Hibs restored their two-goal advantage five minutes later when Nisbet completed his treble with an emphatic finish from 10 yards out after Campbell had picked him out with with a ball in from the right following good work by Porteous to recover possession.

The visitors were made to sweat when sub Ross Tierney drilled home a second for Motherwell in stoppage time but they held firm to see out a much-needed victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented