Andy Williams the Walsall hero with last-gasp FA Cup winner against Stockport

Substitute Andy Williams slotted home a 95th-minute penalty to earn Walsall a dramatic 2-1 FA Cup victory at League Two rivals Stockport.

Williams scored after Liam Kinsella had been fouled by Paddy Madden, securing the Saddlers a place in the fourth round for the first time in seven years.

Danny Johnson had opened the scoring for the visitors in the second half only for Madden to level late before the drama at the death.

As two in-form sides met at a packed Edgeley Park, Walsall threatened first when Douglas James-Taylor forced Ben Hinchliffe into a superb point-blank save.

Antoni Sarcevic went closest to scoring for Stockport in the first half – his best opportunity came when he fired over from a great position inside the box.

Wing-back Liam Gordon thought he had fired the away side ahead in the 53rd minute but he was denied by an assistant referee’s flag.

Ten minutes later the Saddlers were ahead when Hinchliffe got a hand to Johnson’s classy 30-yard half-volley but could only watch as the ball crept into the corner.

Madden levelled in the 88th minute when he curled home from 15 yards but fellow substitute Williams sealed Walsall’s passage with his winner from the spot.