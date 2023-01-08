Stevenage claim dramatic FA Cup upset at Aston Villa as Man City cruise through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stevenage claim dramatic FA Cup upset at Aston Villa as Man City cruise through

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 4.39pm Updated: January 8 2023, 7.01pm
Stevenage celebrated a famous win over Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Stevenage celebrated a famous win over Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

League Two promotion-chasers Stevenage celebrated the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round after scoring two late goals to claim a stunning 2-1 success at Aston Villa.

Boro midfielder Dean Campbell fired home a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Villa Park following Jamie Reid’s 88th-minute leveller from the penalty spot.

Villa had led since Morgan Sanson’s 33rd-minute opener but endured some nervy moments even before the sensational late twist as Steve Evans’ visitors had a Danny Rose goal disallowed for offside and hit the crossbar through Luke Norris.

With time running out, Reid coolly converted from 12 yards after Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker was sent off for pulling down Campbell in the box.

And the afternoon ended in embarrassment for Unai Emery’s Premier League side as Campbell lashed past Robin Olsen at the near post following a short corner to earn Stevenage a famous victory and a fourth-round trip to Stoke.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City set up a potential meeting with Premier League leaders Arsenal by thrashing Chelsea 4-0.

Mahrez fired City ahead with a stunning free-kick, before Julian Alvarez doubled the advantage with a penalty after Kai Havertz was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Phil Foden extended the lead before the break and Mahrez added his second from the spot late on as Pep Guardiola’s side piled more pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter following their 1-0 top-flight success at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

The six-time cup winners, who left Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench, will host the victors of Monday evening’s game between the Gunners and League One Oxford at Kassam Stadium in the next round.

Chelsea were booed off at the end of each half at the Etihad as they suffered a third-round exit for the first time since a 5-3 loss to Manchester United in 1998, which included two goals from the late Gianluca Vialli.

Earlier on Sunday, substitute Sonny Perkins struck a dramatic equaliser as Leeds overcame a late penalty miss to salvage a replay following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Championship strugglers Cardiff.

The 1972 winners were in danger of crashing out of the competition at the third-round stage for the sixth successive season following first-half strikes from Bluebirds duo Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.

But 18-year-old Perkins poked home his first senior goal three minutes into added time after fellow replacement Rodrigo halved the deficit with a header.

Spanish forward Rodrigo saw his 81st-minute spot-kick saved by Jak Alnwick at 2-1 after Joel Bagan was sent off for handling Junior Firpo’s goal-bound effort, while Mateo Joseph wasted another golden chance before Perkins’ crucial intervention spared the Premier League club’s blushes.

Walsall also celebrated following late drama as they edged past League Two rivals Stockport with a 2-1 victory at Edgeley Park.

Saddlers substitute Andy Williams converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to set up a fourth-round meeting with Leicester after Liam Kinsella was fouled by Paddy Madden.

Madden looked to have earned the Hatters a replay by levelling with a fine curling effort just two minutes from time following Danny Johnson’s opener.

Stoke benefited from two own goals as they cruised to a 3-0 win over League Two side Hartlepool.

Pools pair Euan Murray and Rollin Menayese inadvertently helped the Championship visitors to victory at Victoria Park, either side of Jacob Brown’s goal.

Derby also eased through with a 3-0 success, beating fellow League One side Barnsley thanks to a James Collins penalty, plus goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight.

Blackburn defeated Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road – in David Wagner’s first match in charge of the Canaries – courtesy of a Jack Vale strike.

Elsewhere, Bristol City snatched a replay after Antoine Semenyo’s second-half header cancelled out Joel Piroe’s opener in a 1-1 draw with Championship rivals Swansea at Ashton Gate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented