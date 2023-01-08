Future looks good for Norwich despite FA Cup loss – David Wagner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Future looks good for Norwich despite FA Cup loss – David Wagner

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 5.03pm
David Wagner was encouraged by Norwich’s performance despite defeat (Joe Giddens/PA)
David Wagner was encouraged by Norwich’s performance despite defeat (Joe Giddens/PA)

New Norwich head coach David Wagner was encouraged by his side’s performance despite seeing them lose 1-0 at home to Blackburn in the FA Cup in his first match in charge.

Wagner was in the dugout at Carrow Road after his appointment as Dean Smith’s successor was confirmed on Friday and saw his side dominate the game, only to be undone by a soft goal from Jack Vale just past the half-hour mark.

“From what I have seen on the pitch today and in two days on the training ground I am really looking forward to what lies ahead of us,” he said.

“Unfortunately in football you can play well and lose the game and that is what happened today.

“I thought we pressed them well, played some good football from the back and had a lot of chances but sadly we did not take any of them.

“At times I thought we made it a little too complicated, and we should certainly have had more clear-cut chances for the way we played.

“We also had lots of set-pieces (including 20 corners) which we did not make anything of.

“So while a lot of our play was very pleasing that is something we need to work on – creating more clear-cut chances and obviously turning them into goals.

“But if we can maintain the level I saw today, while being more clinical in front of goal, then I think the future looks good for this team.”

After a slow start Norwich dominated the game and Rovers’ Aynsley Pears was by far the busier of the two keepers, but they failed to take any of their numerous chances and were punished for an individual error in the first half.

With 31 minutes on the clock City skipper Grant Hanley left a routine backpass to Tim Krul woefully short and when the ball broke to Bradley Dack he had all the time in the world to set up Vale for his first senior goal.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was delighted to see his side record a second win at Carrow Road in the space of three weeks, having won 2-0 in the league just before Christmas.

“I thought it was a brilliant win for us,” he said. “We knew it would be tough coming here with a new manager having just been appointed and they showed a lot of energy and intensity and made it very difficult for us.

“We were asked a lot of questions out there but we provided the answers and it was a great effort from all the players.

“They played with a lot of determination and intensity and worked together to get the clean sheet, which was obviously very important.

“I had to change the team as the squad was stretched a bit but all the lads did a great job.

“There will be bumps along the the way but we are slowly moving in the right direction as a club and with a home draw in the fourth round (against either Forest Green or Birmingham), it would be great to have another cup run after also doing well in the Carabao Cup this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented