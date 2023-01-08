Walsall boss Michael Flynn relishing Leicester tie after FA Cup win at Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Walsall boss Michael Flynn relishing Leicester tie after FA Cup win at Stockport

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 5.22pm
Walsall manager Michael Flynn
Walsall manager Michael Flynn

Walsall manager Michael Flynn was “over the moon” after being drawn against Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round following a dramatic 2-1 win over Stockport.

Substitute Andy Williams sealed Walsall’s passage when he slotted home a 95th-minute winner from the penalty spot to knock out their League Two rivals.

On hearing the news the Saddlers will host Premier League outfit Leicester, Flynn said: “That’s a brilliant draw for us – I’ll take that.

“I’m over the moon because Leicester are a magnificent club and Brendan Rodgers is a fantastic manager.

“It’ll be a real pleasure for me to go up against him in a game that will hopefully be picked for television.

“I managed to create some fantastic FA Cup memories during my time with Newport, so hopefully we can go on and create a few more now.”

Flynn also saluted match-winner Williams, who converted his spot-kick right in front of the travelling fans.

Flynn added: “It was a fantastic penalty – I’m just glad we had Andy on the pitch for it.

“He’s a really cool customer in situations like that, he’s been there and done it all before.

“That penalty will probably go a long way to paying the rest of his contract, so well done to him for that.

“In the end it’s been a terrific cup tie between two good teams at this level.

“I’ve got real admiration for Stockport but I think we’ve got what we deserved in the end.”

After a largely uneventful opening 45 minutes at a packed Edgeley Park, the deadlock was broken by the Saddlers shortly after the hour mark.

Danny Johnson, whose loan deal from Mansfield is due to come to an end next week, fired home from 30 yards, though Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe was unlucky as he got a strong hand to the shot.

County thought they had bagged a replay when sub Paddy Madden levelled in the 88th minute but Williams won it for the Saddlers after Liam Kinsella was fouled by Madden.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “This was a massive missed opportunity for us, without question.

“When you get a draw at home against a team in your own league, then you have to fancy yourselves to get through.

“That makes the result even more disappointing.

“We’ve not put in a good enough performance. That’s clear.

“It’s very disappointing, but then if we’d got a replay you have to ask would we have deserved it.

“I certainly believe that Walsall would have felt aggrieved if they’d had to go to a replay.

“We’ve done well to get ourselves back into it with the equaliser but to then throw it all away in the manner we did was very frustrating.

“We haven’t defended well enough on the day but you are going to lose football matches.

“I’m a bit grumpy now but our next eight league games, starting against Northampton next week, can really set us up now in terms of getting ourselves in the shake-up for promotion.”

