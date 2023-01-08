Sale’s Tom Curry facing fight to be fit for England’s Six Nations campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sale’s Tom Curry facing fight to be fit for England’s Six Nations campaign

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 6.44pm
Tom Curry leaves the field at the Twickenham Stoop (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tom Curry leaves the field at the Twickenham Stoop (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tom Curry faces a race against time to be fit for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering a hamstring strain in Sale’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins.

Curry left the field in the 16th minute after his right leg was hurt during a tackle by prop Wilco Louw and is now a doubt for the Scots’ visit to Twickenham on February 4.

“Even if a hamstring injury is the lowest grade, they’re generally two to three weeks,” Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said.

“I’ve just spoken to Tom and said get your head on for the Six Nations but don’t stop being a leader for us over the next two or three weeks.

“He’ll get a scan. He’s walking around and it’s stiffened up now. It’s not one of those where he limped off the field so fingers crossed he will be available against Scotland.”

Sale tightened their grip on second place in the Premiership with a 24-16 bonus-point victory in driving rain and their lead over Sale, who occupy third, now stands at 12 points.

“It was pretty solid. I was really happy with the ambition we showed throughout the game and that meant we came away with a bonus point. In terms of outcomes that’s exactly what you want,” Sanderson said.

“There were still a couple of missed opportunities out there but we’ll take the four tries and five points.

Harlequins v Sale Sharks – Gallagher Premiership – Twickenham Stoop
Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson saw his side tighten their grip on second place in the Premiership with a 24-16 bonus-point victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The lads said how much they were enjoying it in the dark and the depths of a really, really wet and muddy day in winter. To come through it and to love it is testament to the fact we’re in a good place.

“You build belief and we’re in the best place to take on Toulouse next weekend. We feel good, we’re really tight and we’re playing some good rugby.”

Harlequins face two rounds of European action before losing attack coach Nick Evans to England following the Kiwi’s appointment to Steve Borthwick’s staff for the duration of the Six Nations.

Evans will return to Twickenham Stoop during England’s break weeks and Quins boss Tabai Matson conceded the appointment could be made permanent.

“There’s always that possibility. But in my mind, he will help us finish the rest of the season very strongly,” Matson said.

Harlequins v Sale Sharks – Gallagher Premiership – Twickenham Stoop
Harlequins face two rounds of European action before losing attack coach Nick Evans to England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We’re really excited for Nick. When our attack is going well, he is clearly the mastermind behind it. And you always love it when people get promoted to higher honours.

“It’s a short-term gig and during the Six Nations fallow weeks he will spend a little bit of time here, keeping an eye on us. We won’t use him too much because he’s been given a really important job to do with England.”

Matson eased concerns over Quins fly-half Tommy Allan, who left the field on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment following a collision with Manu Tuilagi.

“Tommy looks pretty good, it was precautionary,” Matson said.

