Lee Johnson dismisses Momo Bojang claims Hibs treated him ‘worse than an animal’

Lee Johnson dismissed Momo Bojang’s claims that Hibernian mistreated him during his six-month stint.

The Gambian striker joined the Hibees on a season-long loan from the Rainbow FC in the summer but, after he struggled to make an impact, the Easter Road club activated an early break clause in the agreement and announced his departure on Friday.

Quotes later emerged via an African media outlet in which Bojang appeared to criticise the club for treating him “worse than an animal” as he claimed they cut his salary and “added strange taxes” and that he was given “a very small bed as you have in a prison cell”.

The 21-year-old – who posted a screenshot of the interview to his Instagram story before deleting it – also said that “the coach would always shout at him” and that Hibs “forced” him to terminate his deal.

Johnson, speaking after his side’s win at Motherwell, brushed off the claims.

“I like Momo a lot and he is a good player and he has a lot of potential,” the Hibs boss said.

“No-one shouted at him, we wanted him to do well, we tried to help him as much as possible.

“Obviously we do exit interviews with players anyway and I think he has got a little bit caught up in stuff he shouldn’t.

“But he’s a good lad and he’s a good player and I wish him all the best.”