Michael Beale looking to ‘turn heat up’ at Rangers with new signings

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 7.30pm
Michael Beale looking to freshen up Rangers squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale looking to freshen up Rangers squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale wants to “turn the heat up” in his Rangers squad with new faces as he addressed speculation about Todd Cantwell and Tom Davies.

The Ibrox club have been linked with Norwich’s Cantwell and Everton’s Davies but Beale was giving little away after his side’s 2-0 win over Dundee United, save for his admiration for the two 24-year-old midfielders.

Beale, whose side moved back within nine points of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic thanks to second-half goals from Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman at Tannadice, said: “No names but I think they are both good players to be fair.

“Todd was an excellent player when he was young and playing against my Liverpool Under-23s.

“I thought he would go on and have a fantastic career. He had that at the start and he is maybe just looking for a move to re-ignite it but I think he is a fantastic player at a good age.

“And Tom Davies, he used to kick my Liverpool Under-23s team all around the place.

“There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him. But again, two really good players. Not confirming anything with those two.

“Since I spoke to you the other day there are even more who have come to the table but there is nothing concrete just yet.

“If Kemar Roofe stays fit that’s one I would like to add already inside and John Souttar will be available this month.

“You will see Ianis Hagi this month. They will feel like new signings. I know the fans and myself, we would like to have new faces in the building. I want to add competition. That’s really what I want to add.

“The training level has gone up every week since I have been here. I think one or two players maybe coming in from Premier League clubs or clubs around Europe with a real good profile that will certainly help us.

“I want to turn the heat up, I want to turn the dial up in the building.”

Beale, who has now won 16 out of 18 points since taking over as Gers boss, is certain about the type of players he needs at Ibrox.

The former QPR manager, who was “delighted” with his team’s performance at Dundee United, said: “I have to be excited about working with someone and the journey they are going on.

“I have to feel that they are someone who can come to Ibrox in front of 52,000 and really will grow and not shrink.

“That is the biggest question I have when I sit in front of a player – are they going to shrink at Ibrox or grow?

“We need growers and people who are going to come in in the next two or three years and help us win trophies and do well in Europe.

“That is the most important thing now. If I was to rush it and get it wrong, you’ll all condemn me.

“I hope you will be excited as I am about the two or three additions we are hoping to do.”

After a goalless first half at Tannadice, Rangers took the game by the scruff of the neck when Sakala put them ahead in the 54th minute and Tillman doubled their lead barely three minutes later.

United boss Liam Fox admitted the loss of two goals so close together turned the tide towards the visitors.

He said: “We’re really disappointed we lost the game. I thought we played well for spells in the first half and pushed Rangers but goals change games and we were disappointed to lose one so soon after the restart.

“We lose the second so quickly after that, then it becomes very difficult for us.

“You have to give some credit to Rangers. They have some very good players and started well in the second half.

“You could feel the flow of the game really, really change after the goals. It became difficult.”

