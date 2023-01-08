Relief for Rangers and Johnson – 5 things we learned in the cinch Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relief for Rangers and Johnson – 5 things we learned in the cinch Premiership

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 7.41pm
Rangers’ Malik Tillman celebrates after scoring the last goal of the cinch Premiership weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers’ Malik Tillman celebrates after scoring the last goal of the cinch Premiership weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers’ 2-0 win at Dundee United means Celtic finished the weekend nine points clear of the Light Blues at the top of the cinch Premiership.

After wins for both Glasgow giants, Hibernian, Aberdeen and Livingston and a draw between St Mirren and Hearts in Paisley, here are five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures.

Rangers take time to warm up again

It was a lacklustre first-half performance by Michael Beale’s side against Dundee United at Tannadice. However, another interval pep-talk made the difference and two goals in just over two minutes from striker Fashion Sakala and midfielder Malik Tillman soon after the restart gave the visitors what in the end was a comfortable win. Rangers went back to nine points behind Celtic in the title race but they could make life easier by starting matches better.

Nisbet eases pressure on Johnson

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson desperately needed a win at Motherwell on the back of a run of nine defeats in 11 matches that had many speculating that he might be on the brink of the sack. His team – led by hat-trick hero Kevin Nisbet – delivered for him in a 3-2 victory at Fir Park that moved them up to seventh and kept them within touching distance of the sides above them in the battle for European football. Johnson has rued the absence of key men throughout a testing start to his reign but he will be hoping the recent return to fitness of Nisbet, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady – all of whom shone at Fir Park – can help Hibs build some momentum after Sunday’s morale-boosting triumph.

Robinson’s star on the rise

Towards the end of last season and even in the early weeks of this one, many St Mirren fans were doubting the wisdom of appointing Stephen Robinson as the replacement for Aberdeen-bound Jim Goodwin. However, the Northern Irishman has emphatically quelled any scepticism by leading the Buddies into the race for Europe and turning their home ground into a fortress. St Mirren are unbeaten in their last 10 games in Paisley and it underlined their current mindset that they were disappointed not to beat third-placed Hearts on Saturday. The 1-1 draw kept Saints within five points of the Jambos with a game in hand ahead of their rematch at Tynecastle on Friday.

Kilmarnock halfway there against Celtic

The Ayrshire side showed they had the blueprint to frustrating the champions when they restricted Ange Postecoglou’s side to one harmless effort at goal in the first 44 minutes at Parkhead. However, the scale of the task facing Derek McInnes and his squad in next Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final was evident after a pass inside wing-back Lewis Mayo allowed Daizen Maeda to set up Jota for the opener. Celtic created a barrowload of chances in the second half and hit the woodwork several times after getting a counter-attack goal in the 51st minute. McInnes will likely try something similar at Hampden and hope his side can hold out for longer.

Ross County’s lack of goals is costly

Malky Mackay’s side went four games without scoring as a 2-0 home defeat by Livingston kept them adrift at the bottom. They have only scored 14 goals in 21 league games and only taken one point from six matches. Livingston boss David Martindale admitted Bruce Anderson’s finishing was the only difference between the teams. “Let’s be honest, Ross County had a couple of chances they should have taken,” he added. “They hit one at our goalkeeper with no real power and another where (David) Cancola chops but doesn’t hit the target. Wee Brucie, in contrast, had three chances – one was a really good save by Ross Laidlaw late on but he sticks two away.”

