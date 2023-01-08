Pep Guardiola urges Chelsea to be patient with under-fire manager Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola urges Chelsea to be patient with under-fire manager Graham Potter

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 7.51pm Updated: January 8 2023, 10.26pm
Pep Guardiola, right, said Graham Potter must be give more time at Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola, right, said Graham Potter must be give more time at Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told Chelsea owner Todd Boehly he must give Graham Potter time to implement his ideas at Stamford Bridge after watching his side beat the Blues for the second time in four days.

Following on from Thursday’s 1-0 Premier League win in the capital which left Chelsea in 10th place, City dumped Potter’s side out of the FA Cup with a resounding 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before the break, and Mahrez finished the job with another spot-kick in the second half.

The half-time whistle was greeted by boos from the travelling support, and by the second half Chelsea fans were singing the name of former owner Roman Abramovich and Potter’s predecessor Thomas Tuchel as they recalled happier times.

But Guardiola, who praised Potter when he was at Brighton, urged Chelsea to stick with their man.

“I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time,” Guardiola said. “I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time.

“The second half is what he is. What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but…we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there.”

Chelsea did not manage a shot in a first half Potter described as “painful”, failing to even vaguely threaten Stefan Ortega’s goal until a Mason Mount shot in the 54th minute which was deflected wide

He could point to an ongoing injury crisis which kept nine players out of this fixture and led to teenager Bashir Humphreys making his senior debut in defence, but Potter accepted Chelsea fans needed to see more.

“The results in a small space of time are not positive,” he said. “You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn’t good enough. Both of those answers are correct.

“We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it’s not nice at all. But that’s where we are at the moment.

Manchester City v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Etihad Stadium
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has had a testing start to life at Stamford Bridge (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We can’t do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder. You understand the supporters’ frustration, we respect that. But our job is to do our job and keep working.”

At least Chelsea are not due to face City again until they return here in the league in May.

“This opponent is probably the worst opponent you can play when things aren’t going very well because they can make you look like you’re not running or not trying because their positional structure is brilliant,” Potter added.

“They use the full width of the pitch, they keep the ball, they make it difficult for you to put any pressure on them. I am working with the players, I don’t get any sense of people with a poor attitude.

Manchester City v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Etihad Stadium
Riyad Mahrez was influential in Man City’s victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Everyone wants to try and do better. I think there is support in the dressing room. We are just going through a bad moment and sometimes when you have these moments you need somebody or something to blame but we have to stick together and keep working.”

Mahrez struggled for form early this season but has shown signs he is almost back to his best – and has certainly thrived against Chelsea this term, scoring four goals in three games.

“The quality from Riyad is everything,” Guardiola said. “He loves to play football. He helped us to break the game with a fantastic free-kick. He played an outstanding game…

“Riyad in important games is a fantastic player, I know how important he is…Since we came back, he is playing really, really well.”

