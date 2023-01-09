Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hails rapid development of FA Cup hero Sonny Perkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hails rapid development of FA Cup hero Sonny Perkins

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 9.52am
Sonny Perkins celebrates his first Leeds goal in the 2-2 FA Cup draw at Cardiff (David Davies/PA)


Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has praised FA Cup hero Sonny Perkins for forcing his way into the first-team picture at Elland Road.

Perkins, an England Under-19 international, spared Leeds’ cup blushes on Sunday as his first professional goal in stoppage time secured a 2-2 third-round draw at Cardiff.

The 18-year-old forward, who came on as an 85th-minute substitute, was making only his second Leeds appearance following his summer switch from West Ham.

Cardiff City v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Cardiff City Stadium
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has hailed the development of England Under-19 forward Sonny Perkins (David Davies/PA)

“We were really excited to have the opportunity to bring him to the club,” Marsch said of Perkins, who played three senior games for the Hammers before moving north.

“We tried to include him a lot with the first team and push his development.

“Since the World Cup break I was adamant with him about playing with the intensity that he needs, and adapting more and more to the way we want to play football.

“If he could do that he would find more opportunities. He’s done that really well, and I think he’s developed incredibly well over the last two to three weeks.

“Frankly, when we put him on the bench we were saying he’s one of the guys that could get a goal.”

Leeds were heading for a sixth successive third-round FA Cup exit as Sky Bet Championship strugglers Cardiff took a 2-0 half-time lead through strikes from Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo – their first goals in six hours of football.

But a triple substitution near the hour mark – Marsch sent on Max Wober, Rodrigo and Cody Drameh – changed the course of the tie.

Rodrigo headed home his 11th goal of the season to set up a grandstand finish that saw Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick save the Spaniard’s penalty before Perkins swooped from close range.

Cardiff City v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Cardiff City Stadium
Leeds striker Rodrigo celebrates scoring his 11th goal of the season at Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

The winners of next week’s Elland Road replay will visit Boreham Wood or Accrington in the fourth round.

Austria international Wober made his debut following a midweek move from RB Salzburg and Marsch said: “You can see he is a man on the pitch.

“For a young player he is very mature, he’s a leader.

“He’s not normally a six, but I know I can use him like that.

“He helped calm things down and made the right decisions to bring us back into the game.”

Leeds were without several regulars in Cardiff but are set to be boosted ahead of Friday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw and Luis Sinisterra are due back in training this week.

Patrick Bamford, who has not featured since the 2-1 win at Liverpool in October, has returned to full training after undergoing groin surgery during the World Cup break.

Cardiff City v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Cardiff City Stadium
Sheyi Ojo scores to give Cardiff a two-goal cushion against Leeds (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff, 20th in the Championship and just two points above the relegation zone, will return to league action against Wigan on Saturday seeking a first win since the start of November.

Ojo said: “Obviously it’s hard to concede a goal so late on, but we were proud of our performance.

“I think we showed what is possible with this group of players.

“It’s something to build on and hopefully we will start going in the right direction, especially in the league.”

