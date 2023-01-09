Eddie Howe insists Newcastle have to be more clinical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe insists Newcastle have to be more clinical

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 10.02am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants a more ruthless approach in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants a more ruthless approach in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle they will need to be more clinical if they are to soothe their FA Cup disappointment by booking a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Magpies entertain Premier League rivals Leicester in the last eight on Tuesday evening still smarting from Saturday’s 2-1 third-round defeat at League One Sheffield Wednesday which reduced their chances of ending a domestic silverware drought which dates back almost 68 years this season.

A 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions drew to an ignominious close at Hillsborough as chances went begging, just as they did in a 0-0 league draw with Leeds at St James’ Park on New Year’s Eve, and head coach Howe knows that cannot continue if the club is to prosper this season.

The 45-year-old, who guided his side to a 3-0 league win over Brendan Rodgers’ side at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, said: “This game will be different to Boxing Day. Brendan is a very good tactician. I thought that game, the scoreline, slightly flattered us.

“It certainly wasn’t an easy game and we understand the quality they have. We will need to be at our best to get through.

“Psychologically, it would be a great thing for us to get through to a two-legged semi-final. We want to experience that, but we have a very different tough opponent in our way.

“We have to be more clinical. If we look back at the Leeds game and Saturday, there were too many chances not taken.”

The shock reverse at Wednesday was a rare low point in a season which has otherwise sparked unbridled hope on Tyneside with Howe’s men sitting in third place in the Premier League table and having headed for South Yorkshire with just a single defeat to their name, and that in controversial circumstances at Liverpool on August 31.

Howe made eight changes for the clash with the Owls with Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson left behind along with the sick Allan Saint-Maximin, Dan Burn an unused substitute and Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron used only from the bench.

He is likely to revert to his big guns with record signing Alexander Isak, who played the opening 45 minutes at the weekend on his return from a thigh injury which has sidelined him since September, also in the running.

Asked specifically about Isak’s chances of being involved, Howe said: “He’s getting closer.

“Hopefully Saturday will do him good and he’ll be involved. We want him fit and available as quickly as possible. I felt that 45 minutes was his maximum on Saturday.”

