Magic of the cup – Number of Premier League teams eliminated could break record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Magic of the cup – Number of Premier League teams eliminated could break record

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 11.22am
Aston Villa suffered the most notable of a raft of third-round FA Cup upsets (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa suffered the most notable of a raft of third-round FA Cup upsets (Nick Potts/PA)

A weekend of upsets means the Premier League will at least equal its record for teams eliminated in the FA Cup third round.

In the Premier League era, the most top-flight teams to fall at the first hurdle is nine in the 2007-08 season.

Eight have already crashed out this year, with a ninth certain to follow after Liverpool and Wolves drew, while the record could even be broken if Oxford upset league leaders Arsenal on Monday night.

  1. Everton: lost 3-1 to Manchester United (Premier League)
  2. Crystal Palace: lost 2-1 to Southampton (Premier League)
  3. Bournemouth: lost 4-2 to Burnley (Championship)
  4. Nottingham Forest: lost 4-1 to Blackpool (Championship)
  5. Brentford: lost 1-0 to West Ham (Premier League)
  6. Newcastle: lost 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday (League One)
  7. Aston Villa: lost 2-1 to Stevenage (League Two)
  8. Chelsea: lost 4-0 to Manchester City (Premier League)
  9. Liverpool OR Wolves: drew 2-2, replay Jan 17

The casualties include five from all-Premier League ties while two fell to Championship opposition, leaving Aston Villa and Newcastle’s defeats as the only upsets spanning more than one division.

Sheffield Wednesday, from League One, beat the in-form Magpies 2-1 with a Josh Windass brace before League Two Stevenage scored twice in the last three minutes to produce a stunning 2-1 win at Villa Park.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest conceded four goals apiece in defeats to Championship sides Burnley and Blackpool respectively.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass celebrates his first goal against Newcastle
Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass celebrates his first goal against Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

The all-Premier League ties saw Everton beaten 3-1 by Manchester United and Chelsea thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City, while Crystal Palace and Brentford fell by the odd goal to Southampton and West Ham respectively. The loser of the Liverpool-Wolves replay, scheduled for next Tuesday, will join the list.

Some of the weekend’s more notable results actually involved Championship sides Coventry and West Brom faltering against non-league opposition.

Wrexham stunned the Sky Blues with a characteristically wild 4-3 win, clinched by the competition’s top scorer to date Paul Mullin, while Albion needed a last-minute equaliser from Brandon Thomas-Asante to salvage a 3-3 draw and a replay against Chesterfield.

Wrexham’s Paul Mullin, right, celebrates Wrexham's win at Coventry
Paul Mullin, right, celebrates Wrexham’s win at Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The record-breaking 2007-08 season saw Aston Villa, Birmingham, Blackburn, Bolton, Everton, Fulham, Reading, Sunderland and West Ham, all top-flight sides at the time, exit in the third round with then-League One sides Oldham, Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers accounting for the Toffees, Birmingham and Fulham respectively.

Over the previous 10 seasons there have been eight Premier League teams eliminated on three separate occasions, most recently in 2018-19, and at least five in every third round.

Brighton will play Liverpool or Wolves in this season’s fourth round while Arsenal, if they get past Oxford, travel to Manchester City, meaning there will be no more than nine top-flight sides in the last 16.

There were nine last season while only three times in the last decade have fewer top-flight teams made round five – eight in 2016-17 and seven in both 2018-19 and 2012-13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
3
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
4
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
6
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
7
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie's Peter Pan
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security

Editor's Picks

Most Commented