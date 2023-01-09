Brendan Rodgers feels it is vital Leicester make signings in transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester need to make an impact in the transfer window to keep progressing.

The Foxes manager is confident he will have new signings this month having seen his funds limited last year.

Rodgers signed just Wout Faes last summer, having sold Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70million, with the defender their only outfield arrival of 2022.

They go to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday and Rodgers knows January recruits are vital.

“The last two windows we have brought in one outfield player, go through a third and you don’t do anything it just makes it a challenge,” he said.

“It was a challenging summer for us but they have said there’ll be some funds to do some work. If we can do that and get some players back (from injury) it’ll be a good second half of the season for us.

“I have to respect the club to get the deals over the line. I know the work which goes on. I can only concentrate on the players who are here, I’m sure in time we’ll get the players in.”

The Foxes travel to St James’ Park with the same squad following the 1-0 FA Cup win over Gillingham.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (glute), Boubakary Soumare (hamstring) and Dennis Praet (rib) are out along with Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and James Maddison (knee).

The Foxes are also out to avenge their 3-0 Premier League defeat to the Magpies on Boxing Day after they conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes.

Rodgers added: “It’s a fantastic game. We have got experience now in cup competitions. This is a brilliant game for us. We only played Newcastle a few weeks ago, we didn’t show our true selves and in the first 10 minutes we shot ourselves in the foot.

“If you are going to do well in cup competitions you have to win some tough games home and away. We know we have the capacity to get a good result.”