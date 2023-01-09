A look at Gareth Bale’s career honours By Press Association January 9 2023, 5.00pm Gareth Bale enjoyed a hugely successful career (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from international and club football at the age of 33. Here, the PA news agency details the major prizes the Welshman claimed in his career. Tottenham Bale, left, won the EFL Cup with Spurs in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA) EFL Cup: 2008 Real Madrid Bale is a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA) Champions League: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22 LaLiga: 2016/17, 2019/20, 2021/22 Copa del Rey: 2013/14 Spanish Super Cup: 2017/18, 2019/20, 2021/22 UEFA Super Cup: 2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18 FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 Los Angeles FC History Made. pic.twitter.com/7urRZdlGYd— LAFC (@LAFC) January 9, 2023 MLS Cup: 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield: 2022 Individual Receiving an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours list is a very proud moment for my family and I. To be given this news as we prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee makes it feel even more special.— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 2, 2022 Wales’ most-capped men’s footballer (111 caps) Welsh Footballer of the Year (men’s): 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 PFA Young Player of the Year: 2012/13 PFA Player’s Player of the Year: 2010/11, 2012/13 Member of the Order of the British Empire: 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy 2 Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis 3 Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars 4 Jail for Dundee registered sex attacker who flashed teenager 5 Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow 3 6 JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students 7 Areas of Tayside and Fife where ambulances need police escort 8 Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for ‘refusing… 9 LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark… 10 Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus More from The Courier St Andrews University graduate Lisa Ballantyne's gripping new novel explores the dangers of 'trial… Teachers take to picket lines at Perthshire primary schools as national strike continues Mercy plea by paedophile former nurse from Dundee after terminal cancer diagnosis First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership Revealed: Harry 'feared he would die' as head was shoved in deer guts in… Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again -… Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes… Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you… Dundee firm with tech on Virgin Orbit ‘absolutely gutted’ at space launch failure Editor's Picks Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy Arbroath TV host goes viral with ‘jeezy peeps’ commentary – hours after mice infestation almost made him miss game Dundee mental health crisis centre delayed due to Robertson’s fire St Johnstone fans hit out at club over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket ‘shambles’ JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students Fife drug trafficker who wanted time from prison for Apple hack suffers stroke Amazon plans to close Scottish warehouse Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus Birds monitoring project calls on farmers for support Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars Most Commented 1 'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces 2 Dundee coffee chain follows Tim Hortons in appealing drive-thru plans to Holyrood 3 NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions 4 Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals 5 5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV show 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement 7 COURIER OPINION: Dundee Council independence debate is a pointless SNP stunt 8 Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow 9 ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can't let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die 10 Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year