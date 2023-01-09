New boss David Wagner calls for collective effort in bid to turn Norwich around

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Norwich head coach David Wagner feels it will take everyone from the kitchen to the boardroom to pull together if the club are to achieve a return to the Premier League this season.

Former Huddersfield boss Wagner was confirmed as Dean Smith’s successor on Friday, signing a 12-month rolling contract at Carrow Road.

The German was in the dugout for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round home defeat by Blackburn and will now turn attention towards kickstarting a faltering Championship campaign at Preston, with the Canaries 11th in the table but only three points from the play-off spots.

New Norwich head coach David Wagner was given a warm reception in his first match at Carrow Road on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Smith – who took over in November 2021 following the departure of Daniel Farke, but could not keep Norwich in the top flight – was sacked on December 27 after a run of just three wins from 13 league games.

Despite having taken Norwich towards the top of the Championship earlier in the campaign, the former Aston Villa boss had struggled to win over the City supporters.

The atmosphere at Carrow Road became toxic during the closing weeks of Smith’s tenure, as fans vented their frustrations at both the head coach and also Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, who came in for criticism over the club’s shortcomings in the transfer market.

Wagner, 51, received a warm welcome from the home crowd ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie and feels togetherness is what is now needed across all departments at the club.

Not our day but incredible support throughout 🔰 🔜 Preston#NCFC pic.twitter.com/CG9Xk92TzN — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 8, 2023

“Even if you won promotion once, or some of them (players) twice, it doesn’t guarantee you that you automatically win promotion again,” said Wagner, who guided Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017 and kept them in the top flight the following season.

“We will fight tirelessly to get this. We know we have a lot of work to do and we know we are not in the best position, we are 11th in the table.

“But we will do everything to make it happen this season, and then we can speak about how you stay up in the Premier League.”

Norwich won the Sky Bet Championship twice under Daniel Farke (centre) (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wagner told a press conference: “Will it (promotion) happen? I don’t know, but do we have chance? 100 per cent we have a chance and it’s up to us.

“Every individual every person in the football club, not only the players – everybody (from the) canteen and kitman. They will have all to dig into it, our supporters (also).

“Yesterday (against Blackburn) was great for the first time when we were together.

“We all together have to believe in this chance and have to try to do everything to make this happen. Easy? No. Possible? Yes – and this is how we take it.”

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has come in for criticism from some fans (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wagner left Huddersfield in January 2019, with the club bottom of the Premier League and later relegated, before then having spells at both Schalke and Young Boys in Switzerland.

The German will renew his relationship with Webber at Carrow Road, having previously worked together at Huddersfield.

Despite criticism of his own position, Webber insisted he will continue to remain focused on the long-term aim of establishing Norwich as a top-flight club.

“In terms of the feeling the heat or the pressure, no (I am not),” he said.

“I am very fortunate that outside noise, I don’t listen. Ultimately it is about looking forward.”