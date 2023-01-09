New boss David Wagner calls for collective effort in bid to turn Norwich around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New boss David Wagner calls for collective effort in bid to turn Norwich around

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 5.02pm
New head coach David Wagner feels only a collective effort can turn Norwich’s season around (Joe Giddens/PA)
New head coach David Wagner feels only a collective effort can turn Norwich’s season around (Joe Giddens/PA)

New Norwich head coach David Wagner feels it will take everyone from the kitchen to the boardroom to pull together if the club are to achieve a return to the Premier League this season.

Former Huddersfield boss Wagner was confirmed as Dean Smith’s successor on Friday, signing a 12-month rolling contract at Carrow Road.

The German was in the dugout for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round home defeat by Blackburn and will now turn attention towards kickstarting a faltering Championship campaign at Preston, with the Canaries 11th in the table but only three points from the play-off spots.

Norwich City head coach David Wagner applauds the fans
New Norwich head coach David Wagner was given a warm reception in his first match at Carrow Road on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Smith – who took over in November 2021 following the departure of Daniel Farke, but could not keep Norwich in the top flight – was sacked on December 27 after a run of just three wins from 13 league games.

Despite having taken Norwich towards the top of the Championship earlier in the campaign, the former Aston Villa boss had struggled to win over the City supporters.

The atmosphere at Carrow Road became toxic during the closing weeks of Smith’s tenure, as fans vented their frustrations at both the head coach and also Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, who came in for criticism over the club’s shortcomings in the transfer market.

Wagner, 51, received a warm welcome from the home crowd ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie and feels togetherness is what is now needed across all departments at the club.

“Even if you won promotion once, or some of them (players) twice, it doesn’t guarantee you that you automatically win promotion again,” said Wagner, who guided Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017 and kept them in the top flight the following season.

“We will fight tirelessly to get this. We know we have a lot of work to do and we know we are not in the best position, we are 11th in the table.

“But we will do everything to make it happen this season, and then we can speak about how you stay up in the Premier League.”

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke (centre) with the Championship trophy during a promotion parade
Norwich won the Sky Bet Championship twice under Daniel Farke (centre) (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wagner told a press conference: “Will it (promotion) happen? I don’t know, but do we have chance? 100 per cent we have a chance and it’s up to us.

“Every individual every person in the football club, not only the players – everybody (from the) canteen and kitman. They will have all to dig into it, our supporters (also).

“Yesterday (against Blackburn) was great for the first time when we were together.

“We all together have to believe in this chance and have to try to do everything to make this happen. Easy? No. Possible? Yes – and this is how we take it.”

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber
Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has come in for criticism from some fans (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wagner left Huddersfield in January 2019, with the club bottom of the Premier League and later relegated, before then having spells at both Schalke and Young Boys in Switzerland.

The German will renew his relationship with Webber at Carrow Road, having previously worked together at Huddersfield.

Despite criticism of his own position, Webber insisted he will continue to remain focused on the long-term aim of establishing Norwich as a top-flight club.

“In terms of the feeling the heat or the pressure, no (I am not),” he said.

“I am very fortunate that outside noise, I don’t listen. Ultimately it is about looking forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside the store in Kirkcaldy on Friday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.
Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy
2
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
3
Emergency services respond to the crash on the A919 Station Road in Leuchars.
Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars
4
Jason ONeil.
Jail for Dundee registered sex attacker who flashed teenager
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
3
6
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
7
Areas of Tayside and Fife where ambulances need police escort
8
Steven Greig viciously assaulted the taxi driver on Coupar Angus Road. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for ‘refusing…
9
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark…
10
A map showing the area affected by the power cut
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus

More from The Courier

Author Lisa Ballantyne.
St Andrews University graduate Lisa Ballantyne's gripping new novel explores the dangers of 'trial…
unknown reporter - CR0040528 -- Primary School EIS industrial strike action from Perthshire - Picture show general view / gv showing the picket line at Dunning Primary School, Station Road, Dunning (they requested no names) - Tuesday 10th January 2023 - Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
Teachers take to picket lines at Perthshire primary schools as national strike continues
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week. Image: DC Thomson.
Mercy plea by paedophile former nurse from Dundee after terminal cancer diagnosis
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Prince Harry Picture shows; Prince Harry and red deer. Balmoral. Supplied by Roddie Reid/design team Date; 10/01/2023
Revealed: Harry 'feared he would die' as head was shoved in deer guts in…
Darren Whyte is out for the season less than a year after he missed 446 days of football. Image: SNS
Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again -…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Carnoustie carer has been given a 12-month warning after his failure to report a resident's fall left them waiting overnight for hospital treatment. Picture shows; Brookfield Care Home, Carnoustie. Carnoustie, Angus. Supplied by Ben MacDonald Date; 20/12/2022
Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home
Comedian Janey Godley has vowed to continue her tour - with dates in Angus, Dundee and Perth.
As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you…
Peter Mendham, chief executive of Bright Ascension. Image: Bright Ascension.
Dundee firm with tech on Virgin Orbit ‘absolutely gutted’ at space launch failure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented