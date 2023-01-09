Gareth Bale announces retirement from football – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.

Football

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football.

Tributes were paid to Bale from around football.

Thank you for everything, @GarethBale11 💙 Congratulations on an incredible career. pic.twitter.com/VTjcAqC07D — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2023

A legend of Spurs and a legend of football. Congratulations on an amazing career @GarethBale11!! Wishing you the best luck in your next chapter mate 😁🤍 pic.twitter.com/NdeDGSirWY — Son Heung-min (@Sonny7) January 9, 2023

Wishing the happiest of retirements to a player I had the absolute pleasure to play alongside. Your runs were a joy to assist! Thank you for all the memories, both on and off the pitch. Enjoy your well-deserved rest and I wish you a happy future ahead 👏 @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/LafwjmRT4b — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) January 9, 2023

Unstoppable. Inevitable. Bale at his best was truly special 🐉🔴 pic.twitter.com/UF7nZP95KK — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) January 9, 2023

Forever a champion.Forever a legend.Forever Black & Gold. Congrats on a historic career, @GarethBale11. 👏 — LAFC (@LAFC) January 9, 2023

Generational talent ✨ One of our own 😇 pic.twitter.com/Jv3dB7wEsz — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 9, 2023

He achieved things that no one thought were possible, inspired many and will continue to inspire generations to come. An honour to play alongside him & I wish him nothing but continued success. A sporting career that will go down in history as one of the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u9iNB6kgF0 — Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu (@RobsonKanu) January 9, 2023

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 👏 What a career. Congratulations @GarethBale11, and good luck in your retirement! pic.twitter.com/SZAxsM2X7V — UEFA (@UEFA) January 9, 2023

The Welsh 🐐? Football's history books will always remember @GarethBale11 👏 pic.twitter.com/pPeOVTNsx7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 9, 2023

Kylian Mbappe – and Gary Lineker – backed Zinedine Zidane after French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet’s “disrespect”.

Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023

Arsenal’s “Never Red” campaign against knife crime returned in the FA Cup.

Southampton put their new signing through his paces.

A familiar name celebrated the start of his Stoke career.

Unreal feeling making my debut for the club I’ve been at since the age of 9, a very proud moment and hopefully more opportunities to come, thank you for all the support❤️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/Ip74f9lLMA — lewis macari (@MacariLewis) January 9, 2023

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was back in South Africa.

Landing in South Africa ALWAYS makes my smile from ear to ear. Looking forward to another wonderful trip to the most beautiful country in the world! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/y7Dym4utkH — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 9, 2023

American football

Damar Hamlin enjoyed his Buffalo Bills side’s win over the New England Patriots.

Kick return hero Nyheim Hines paid tribute to his ‘dawg’.

JJ Watt could not find the words as he retired.

Sometime in the coming days I’ll find the right words. But for right now, all I can say is thank you. You’ve changed my life forever and I am perpetually grateful. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2023

Darts

Gerwyn Price had his ear defenders with him.