Gareth Bale announces retirement from football – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association January 9 2023, 6.06pm Gareth Bale has hung up his football boots (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9. Football Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football. pic.twitter.com/QF7AogJXHE— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) January 9, 2023 Tributes were paid to Bale from around football. Diolch am bopeth, Gareth Bale ❤️🏴@GarethBale11 | #DiolchBale pic.twitter.com/VxfAJbUSCk— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) January 9, 2023 Thank you for everything, @GarethBale11 💙Congratulations on an incredible career. pic.twitter.com/VTjcAqC07D— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2023 A legend of Spurs and a legend of football. Congratulations on an amazing career @GarethBale11!! Wishing you the best luck in your next chapter mate 😁🤍 pic.twitter.com/NdeDGSirWY— Son Heung-min (@Sonny7) January 9, 2023 Wishing the happiest of retirements to a player I had the absolute pleasure to play alongside. Your runs were a joy to assist! Thank you for all the memories, both on and off the pitch. Enjoy your well-deserved rest and I wish you a happy future ahead 👏 @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/LafwjmRT4b— Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) January 9, 2023 Thanks for the memories, @GarethBale11 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ww9OWEPYV6— Premier League (@premierleague) January 9, 2023 Unstoppable. Inevitable.Bale at his best was truly special 🐉🔴 pic.twitter.com/UF7nZP95KK— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) January 9, 2023 Forever a champion.Forever a legend.Forever Black & Gold.Congrats on a historic career, @GarethBale11. 👏— LAFC (@LAFC) January 9, 2023 Generational talent ✨One of our own 😇 pic.twitter.com/Jv3dB7wEsz— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 9, 2023 He achieved things that no one thought were possible, inspired many and will continue to inspire generations to come. An honour to play alongside him & I wish him nothing but continued success.A sporting career that will go down in history as one of the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u9iNB6kgF0— Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu (@RobsonKanu) January 9, 2023 🏴 👏 What a career. Congratulations @GarethBale11, and good luck in your retirement! pic.twitter.com/SZAxsM2X7V— UEFA (@UEFA) January 9, 2023 The Welsh 🐐?Football's history books will always remember @GarethBale11 👏 pic.twitter.com/pPeOVTNsx7— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 9, 2023 Congratulations on your career and good luck in your next chapter @GarethBale11! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 #Memories https://t.co/ROvMe05uRG pic.twitter.com/8bUUXpNedl— Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) January 9, 2023 Kylian Mbappe – and Gary Lineker – backed Zinedine Zidane after French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet’s “disrespect”. Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽♂️— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023 Spot on, @KMbappe 👏🏻 https://t.co/wWrqJALj9Q— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 9, 2023 Arsenal’s “Never Red” campaign against knife crime returned in the FA Cup. MATCHDAY 🤍🆚 Oxford United🕗 8pm (UK)🏟️ Kassam Stadium🏆 @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/iLaHGkZs6Y— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 9, 2023 Southampton put their new signing through his paces. Morning, Mislav 👋 pic.twitter.com/edxRqJ7cCn— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 9, 2023 A familiar name celebrated the start of his Stoke career. Unreal feeling making my debut for the club I’ve been at since the age of 9, a very proud moment and hopefully more opportunities to come, thank you for all the support❤️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/Ip74f9lLMA— lewis macari (@MacariLewis) January 9, 2023 Cricket Kevin Pietersen was back in South Africa. Landing in South Africa ALWAYS makes my smile from ear to ear. Looking forward to another wonderful trip to the most beautiful country in the world! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/y7Dym4utkH— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 9, 2023 American football Damar Hamlin enjoyed his Buffalo Bills side’s win over the New England Patriots. Today's win as narrated by our guy, @HamlinIsland.#LoveForDamar | #BillsMafia— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 9, 2023 Kick return hero Nyheim Hines paid tribute to his 'dawg'. Nyheim had a day, but he's thinking of 3. ❤️#ForDamar | #LoveForDamar pic.twitter.com/FhwQv1q3O1— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 8, 2023 JJ Watt could not find the words as he retired. Sometime in the coming days I'll find the right words.But for right now, all I can say is thank you.You've changed my life forever and I am perpetually grateful.🙏🏼— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2023 Darts Gerwyn Price had his ear defenders with him. Next stop World Series of Darts Bahrain 🎯 @OfficialPDC @reddragondarts @TuffStuff_UK @valleywaterserv pic.twitter.com/JQL0KmX9K7— Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) January 9, 2023 